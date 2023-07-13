FIFA World in Roblox to expand with FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand™ update and new 3v3 arcade game

Roblox community of more than 66 million daily active users will be able to engage with match highlights, real-time scores, skill- building challenges, and a new 3v3 arcade game – FIFA Footblocks

Users can kit out their avatars with the official jerseys of each competing nation to showcase national pride and celebrate diversity within the Roblox community

Regular content uploads throughout the tournament, including a virtual exhibition of the FIFA+ Sheroes video series, will promote unity and inspire the next generation of women’s football fans

Spain and FC Barcelona star Alexia Putellas joins as an ambassador for the experience, championing its impact on women’s football

FIFA is delighted to introduce an all-new FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ update to its FIFA World experience in Roblox.

FIFA World has become the most visited* branded sports experience on Roblox, with over 17.5mn visits and a highly positive community rating of 83%**.

Now, the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ update in FIFA World will offer fans an incredible range of features and immersive activities. Users will have access to match highlights, real-time scores, and exciting skill games that will keep them engaged throughout the tournament.

As part of this update, users will also have the opportunity to kit out their avatars with the official national jerseys of each competing nation, in order to showcase their national pride and celebrate the diversity of nations participating in the tournament.

Visitors to FIFA World will also be invited to a virtual exhibition of the FIFA+ Sheroes video series, curated by FIFA Museum to share inspiring stories of women in the game both on and off the pitch.

Additionally, a new Roblox platform-adapted 3v3 arcade football game, FIFA Footblocks, will provide an enhanced and competitive player-versus-player experience for football fans worldwide.

In order to join forces in promoting Women’s football globally, FIFA is also pleased to announce that Spain and FC Barcelona star Alexia Putellas has joined as a FIFA World ambassador.

"As a professional football player, I understand the importance of growing the women's game globally,” she said. “Initiatives like the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ integration in FIFA World are fantastic opportunities to engage and inspire fans of all ages. I believe this collaboration between FIFA and Roblox will have a positive impact on promoting gender equality and empowering the next generation of female footballers."

The announcement of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ experience in FIFA World follows the successful launch of FIFA World ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. The experience garnered huge support from the Roblox community, attracting over 10 million unique users throughout the tournament, reaffirming the global appeal of football and the power of digital platforms in bringing fans closer to the beautiful game.