FIFA World Cup 26™ hospitality packages now available across all three host countries

After May’s successful launch of packages for FIFA World Cup 26™ matches in the United States, FIFA and On Location have now launched a broader range of official hospitality packages

New offerings include premium series packages for matches in Canada and Mexico, alongside single-match packages across all three host countries

The largest Official Hospitality Programme in FIFA World Cup™ history pairs top-category tickets with exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime experiences

FIFA and On Location, the Official Hospitality Provider of the FIFA World Cup 26™, have announced that a broader range of official hospitality packages is now available to purchase at FIFAWorldCup.com/Hospitality and through authorised sales agents.

Following May’s successful launch of series packages for matches in the United States, football fans around the world can now secure premium access to the largest FIFA World Cup™ ever through a diverse range of hospitality offers, whether the matches are taking place in Canada, Mexico or the United States.

Single Match : Fans can enjoy premium hospitality at select fixtures throughout the group stage and round of 32, one match at a time. These packages include premium seating and access to the Pitchside Lounge or other shared lounge and hospitality options.

Match Series : Fans can plan ahead by selecting a two-, four- or eight-match series across the venue(s) of their choice, with the option to mix and match venues. These packages include premium seating and access to private suites, the Pitchside Lounge or other shared lounge and hospitality options. These offers are customisable and are available via enquiry.

Follow My Team Series: Fans can watch their team in action in every group-stage and round-of-32 match, regardless of where they are played. Packages are available for all teams participating in the FIFA World Cup 26, except hosts Canada, Mexico and the USA. This package features access to FIFA Pavilion, the exclusive retreat located steps from the respective stadium for pre- and post-match hospitality and entertainment, and premium seating in the stadium.

Venue Series: Fans can secure access to between four and nine matches at a single venue of their choice, with premium seating and access to private suites, the Pitchside Lounge or other shared lounge and hospitality options. The Venue Series packages at New York New Jersey Stadium include the FIFA World Cup 26 final on Sunday, 19 July.

These extraordinary packages go beyond the stadium walls, creating one-of-a-kind hospitality experiences for fans that tap into the culinary and cultural spirit of each of the 16 Host Cities of the FIFA World Cup 26. This will enable fans to fully embrace the vibrant spirit of North America as they journey through each match, following their favourite team or soaking up the atmosphere at a single venue for an unforgettable experience at the historic, first-ever 48-team FIFA World Cup.

In addition to premium seating, hospitality packages may include an on-site concierge service, regionally inspired food and beverages, immersive experiences, special guest appearances, live entertainment, commemorative gifts and more. Hospitality guests will enjoy expedited access to the venue via dedicated security checkpoints.

Heimo Schirgi, Chief Operating Officer of the FIFA World Cup, commented: “As the world’s biggest single-sport event comes to North America, we’re excited to expand access to our premium hospitality offering across all three host countries. Fans can now secure exclusive experiences that combine world-class service, the best seats in the house and an unforgettable atmosphere at the FIFA World Cup 26.”

Alicia Falken, On Location’s General Manager for the FIFA World Cup 26™, said: “In just under a year’s time, FIFA and On Location will deliver the largest hospitality programme in FIFA World Cup history, bringing football fans from around the globe together to experience the tournament. These hospitality packages will help elevate fans’ tournament experiences and allow their passion to flourish during these unprecedented experiences.”

Fans are urged to purchase hospitality packages through FIFA.com/Hospitality. While hospitality packages may be offered on unofficial platforms, hospitality packages and tickets sourced from unofficial sales channels may not be valid. On Location is the only official seller of hospitality packages for the FIFA World Cup 26.

Additionally, On Location is partnering with Major League Soccer, as well as Host Committees and their affiliates, including local teams and stadiums, as officially appointed sales agents for the tournament. The list of authorised global sales agents will be continually updated at onlocationexp.com/fifaworldcup/sales-agents.