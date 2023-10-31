FIFA, Weird Genius and LTZ unveil “Glorious” remix as anthem for FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023™

FIFA, renowned Indonesian electronic trio Weird Genius and LTZ (Lyodra, Tiara Andini and Ziva Magnolya) are proud to announce the Official Song for the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023™ - an all-new remix of the viral hit Glorious. Set to go live on 3 November, the remix will put a new spin on the global anthem. The song’s original version – released by FIFA, Weird Genius and LTZ earlier this year - has already amassed astounding listening figures, with more than 1.4 million YouTube views and over 3.5 million Spotify streams. It holds the prestigious title of being the most-streamed FIFA Sound song of the year to date. Now, Indonesia’s electronic sensation, Weird Genius, have masterfully crafted a remix that features vocals from LTZ and will provide the perfect backdrop to the action on the pitch. The FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023, set to kick off on 10 November, promises to be an exhilarating spectacle as 24 nations compete for the coveted title and strive to become the game’s future legends. This edition marks a return to Asia for the tournament, which, in recent instalments has seen the emergence of major stars including Phil Foden and Victor Osimhen. Weird Genius boast more than 2.2 million subscribers on YouTube and consistently attract over one million monthly listeners on Spotify, popularity that has earned them the title of three-time Anugerah Musik Indonesia (Indonesian Music Awards, also known as the AMI Awards) winners. Lyodra, Tiara Andini and Ziva Magnolya are three of Indonesia’s biggest young superstars. Their albums and singles have gone viral multiple times, repeatedly reaching the top of various music and digital-streaming platform charts. Combined, the three Universal Music Indonesia artists boast over five million subscribers on YouTube and 19 million monthly listeners on Spotify. They have also won various local and international music awards, including at the AMI Awards and the Mnet Asian Music Awards (now the MAMA Awards). Commenting on this announcement, Weird Genius expressed their excitement: “This is an incredible honour for us, and we can’t wait for the tournament to captivate Indonesia over the coming weeks.“ “The FIFA U-17 World Cup showcases young, dynamic talent, and our remix of Glorious mirrors this vibrant energy. We hope it will evoke the same anticipation and enthusiasm in fans across the country as they witness these future legends in action.” The full remix of Glorious will be available for fans worldwide on 3 November.