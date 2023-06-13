FIFA launches tender process in Israel for media rights to FIFA World Cup 26™

FIFA launched an Invitation To Tender (ITT) in Israel today for the sale of media rights to the FIFA World Cup 26™.

The FIFA World Cup 26™ will be the 23rd edition of the tournament and the first to be jointly hosted across three countries: the United States of America, Canada, and Mexico. With iconic venues, passionate supporters and a wealth of experience in delivering world-class entertainment events, the host countries will provide an unrivalled platform to celebrate the game and its ability to connect and inspire people around the world.

The 2026 World Cup will the biggest tournament yet in more ways than one. For the first time, the FIFA World Cup™ will feature 48 participating teams, offering teams a greater chance to qualify than ever before, and an extended competition format with 104 matches.

The tender process will allow FIFA to select the media companies that are best placed to achieve FIFA’s overall objectives to deliver high quality, comprehensive coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ and financial investment to help support and accelerate the growth and development of women’s football.

Media companies or organisations wishing to participate in the tender process can request the ITT by email. Interested parties should contact Israel-Media-Rights@fifa.org

Bid submissions to FIFA must be received by 11:00am IDT (10:00am CEST) on Monday 17 July 2023.