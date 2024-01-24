FIFA extends global partnership with Visa, including FIFA World Cup 2026™

Visa is a worldwide partner of FIFA, enabling Visa cardholders to benefit from exclusive activations, promotions, and unique access at FIFA tournaments

Visa and FIFA aim to elevate the connected fan experience for FIFA World Cup 2026™

Visa has enhanced the tournament experience at more than 40 FIFA events since 2007

FIFA is delighted to announce the extension of its partnership with Visa (NYSE: V), a world leader in digital payments, as an official FIFA partner. The new agreement, which runs through 2026, enables Visa and FIFA’s efforts to champion the growth of football and support players, fans and clients through an exciting programme of youth, beach soccer, and FIFAe events, and will culminate in the biggest FIFA World Cup™ in history in 2026.

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, said: “FIFA is thrilled to partner with Visa and to focus our strong partnership on what will be a very bright future. Visa’s unwavering commitment to enhancing the fan experience, coupled with their innovative approach to payment technology, aligns with FIFA’s vision to make football truly global and accessible to all. We look forward to delivering exceptional moments for fans across the globe.” Visa will remain the Official Payment Technology Partner for FIFA activities globally, providing a seamless and secure commerce experience for FIFA’s passionate fans on-site. Visa cardholders will receive exclusive and behind the scenes access throughout FIFA tournaments, Visa-cardholder pre-sale events, and other innovative promotions, including at FIFA stores and online at FIFAstore.com, throughout the partnership.

“Our alliance with FIFA has yielded immense benefits for our brand, clients, and cardholders,” said Oliver Jenkyn, Group President, Global Markets, Visa. “We’re excited to continue our long-standing partnership and deliver seamless payment experiences as part of one of the world’s most popular sporting events.” Leveraging insights from Visa’s “Digital Fans: How Connected Experiences Can Power the Future of Fandom”, Visa and FIFA will work together to identify further steps to improve the fan journey and experience at the biggest-ever FIFA World Cup, and at other FIFA tournaments.