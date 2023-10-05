FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™ exclusive Visa presale begins

Tickets on sale now for the eleven-day tournament Dubai, United Arab Emirates

The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™ runs from 15-25 February 2024

Fans using a Visa card can get ahead of the crowd during the four-day presale window

Tickets for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™ will go on sale today (25 January), with Visa cardholders being offered an exclusive presale opportunity – to get ahead of the crowd and book their tickets from 16:00 UAE time (CET +3). The 12th edition of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup kicks off in Dubai on 15 February, as 16 of the world’s best compete for the glory of being crowned world champions. Notoriously the fastest, most action-packed and goal-heavy format of any FIFA event – the tournament promises to be a fun-filled day out in the sun for football fans of all ages.

The draw, which took place in October 2023 threw up many fascinating encounters – as the round robin format of four groups of four, followed by quarter-finals, semi-finals and final plays out over eleven exciting days of action – in a family-friendly environment in a newly built temporary stadium in Dubai Design District. Brazil and Portugal were drawn together in Group D, while Argentina, IR Iran, Spain and Tahiti will form a highly-competitive Group B. Meanwhile, host nation United Arab Emirates, have debutants Egypt, Italy and USA to contend with in Group A. Another first-timer, Colombia, face Belarus, Japan and Senegal in Group C.

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024™ Draw Previous 01 / 12 Guests pose for a photo during the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Draw 02 / 12 Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, delivers a speech virtually at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Draw in Dubai, United Arab Emirates 03 / 12 Spain is drawn out during the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Draw 04 / 12 Portugal is drawn out during the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Draw 05 / 12 A general view during the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Draw 06 / 12 Mario Alvaro Batista Narciso, Head Coach of Portugal, speaks to the media during the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Draw 07 / 12 Mariana Gascor, Head Coach of Mexico, speaks to the media during the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Draw 08 / 12 Santiago Alzate Restrepo, Head Coach of Colombia, speaks to the media during the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Draw 09 / 12 Moustafa Ziedan, Head Coach of Egypt, poses for a photo with the trophy during the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Draw 10 / 12 Talib Hilal Al Thanawi, Head Coach of Oman, speaks to the media during the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Draw 11 / 12 Hernan Carlos Magrini, Head Coach of Argentina, poses for a photo alongside the trophy during the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Draw 12 / 12 A detailed view of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup trophy Next

Portugal, who lifted the trophy in 2015 and 2019, will face record five-time champions Brazil. Mexico and Oman will try to cause a major shock and sneak into the knockout phase. IR Iran came in third at their last appearance at the global finals, and outclassed Japan 6-0 in the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup final in March. Tahiti finished runners-up twice, while Spain have one silver medal to their name. A full match schedule can be downloaded here.

Mohammed Abdullah Hazzam Al Dhaheri, General Secretary of the UAEFA and Tournament Director for the Local Organising Committee, said: "We are so proud to announce the launch of tickets sales for as prestigious an event as the 12th FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup. We take great pride in welcoming so many of the sport's best players to Dubai, from February 15-25. "There is great momentum and excitement behind this event. We all look forward to seeing the supporters at this unmissable event. This represents another landmark occasion on Dubai's sporting calendar." Also commenting on the news, FIFA Director of Tournaments Jaime Yarza said: “We are delighted to today launch the exclusive Visa cardholder presale for this exciting event. Whether you’re a seasoned beach soccer fan, or someone who has never seen a game before – we would strongly encourage you to get your tickets and bring the family along to take in the action. Beach soccer never fails to entertain. We promise exciting games, world class players and goals - lots of goals, in a truly fabulous setting here in Dubai.”

How to get your tickets

Thanks to Visa, Worldwide FIFA Partner, FIFA is offering Visa cardholders an exclusive opportunity to secure match tickets early on FIFA.com/tickets during the Visa presale, starting on 25 January 2024, at 16:00 local time (CET+3) concluding at 10:00 local time (CET+3) on 29 January 2024. Visa will be the only payment method accepted during the Visa presale window. Next sales phase A general sale will take place following the exclusive Visa Presale. Tickets will be available via FIFA.com/tickets from midday local time on 29 January 2024. Visa, Worldwide Partner of FIFA, is the preferred payment method for fans purchasing tickets for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™.