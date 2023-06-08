FIFA announces AB InBev as official beer sponsor of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ and FIFA World Cup 2026™

World’s leading brewer extends global sponsorship of FIFA’s flagship events through 2026

AB InBev’s leading portfolio of brands will continue its tradition of celebrating the FIFA World Cup™ and football throughout the world

Investment in FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ in line with FIFA and AB InBev’s goal to continue to elevate the women’s game globally

AB InBev (Euronext: ABI) (MEXBOL: ANB) (JSE: ANH) (NYSE: BUD), the world’s leading brewer, has extended its nearly 40-year partnership with FIFA as the official beer sponsor of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ and the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

The two tournaments will make history with notable firsts, providing AB InBev and its leading brands with new opportunities to brew excitement for fans all around the world. The FIFA Women’s World Cup™ will make its debut in the southern hemisphere in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand next month, with 32 teams also taking part in the competition for the first time.

The FIFA World Cup 2026™, meanwhile, will be the first to be hosted by three countries, with 48 participating teams and 104 matches in 16 cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

“FIFA World Cup tournaments are the most popular sporting events in the world. We are deeply connected to the fans and to football all over the world, which is why we’re excited about extending the relationship with FIFA,” said Marcel Marcondes, Chief Marketing Officer at AB InBev.

“Cheering and celebrating over a beer is a part of the experience for billions of football fans. We’re proud to continue offering new, meaningful ways to engage with fans and give unrivalled, immersive experiences that connect them to the sport that they love.”