FIFA & TikTok enter first-of-its-kind collaboration to bring tailored content to FIFA Women’s World Cup™ fans

FIFA has worked with an entertainment platform to produce and tailor content for the Women’s World Cup . Football fans have yet another reason to head over to TikTok – FIFA and one of the leading and fastest growing entertainment platforms have joined forces to offer tailored content from Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand as the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ kicks off on 20 July. Throughout the tournament, TikTok and FIFA will bring fans closer to the action on TikTok with exciting content, including behind-the-scenes moments, team arrivals, live pre-match content promoting the game and where to watch it, match highlights, player and coach reactions and much more. Fans on TikTok will be able to access the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Hub, which will also feature all the latest content from FIFA, official broadcasters, national teams, and players, as well as offer a link to access the match schedule and scores on FIFA.com. FIFA & TikTok are also working together to bring creators from around the world to Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand for the month-long tournament. By giving creators access to the event, FIFA & TikTok are helping the global sports community on TikTok get a behind-the-scenes look at moments from the FIFA Women's World Cup™ through the eyes of their favorite creators. With over 38.2 billion views across #FIFAWorldCup, #FIFAWomensWorldCup, and #FIFAWWCwww.tiktok.com/tag/fifawwc to date, this collaboration will further engage and attract more fans to join the 1.1 million followers who already share their passion for the women’s game on @FIFAWomensWorldCup.