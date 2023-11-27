FIFA and Fanatics expand wide-ranging relationship to include historic exclusive collectibles agreement (trading cards, stickers and trading card games)

Partnership includes FIFA tournaments and events from 2031

Agreement encompasses both physical and digital collectibles, and for the first time brings the player jersey patch program to international football

Pre-match press conferences for the FIFA World Cup Final to take place at Fanatics Fest on Friday, 17 July 2026

In a landmark agreement expanding their already successful wide-ranging commercial relationship, FIFA and Fanatics have signed a long-term, exclusive collectibles licensing deal that features trading cards, stickers, and trading card games. The agreement, which will begin in full in 2031, covers both physical and digital collectibles. An example of the product innovations that will be brought to fans under this new partnership is the highly sought-after player jersey patch program, including debut patches, which will be inserted into football trading cards from 2031 onward. All products will be designed and developed through Fanatics Collectibles and produced under the Topps brand. As a part of the deal, Fanatics will bring the magic to young people in every region of the world and support youth football globally by distributing more than $150 million in collectibles free of charge across the lifetime of the partnership.

“Across the sports landscape, we see that Fanatics are driving massive innovation in collectibles that provides fans with a new, meaningful way to engage with their favorite teams and with their favorite players,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “So, from FIFA’s point of view, we can globalize that fan engagement precisely thanks to our global tournament portfolio. And this provides another important commercial revenue stream that we channel back, as always, into the game, into football.” Fanatics founder and CEO, Michael Rubin, said: “This is truly a historic day in our company’s history. Global football is the biggest growth opportunity in sports, and when you combine the power of FIFA with the innovation and entrepreneurial backbone of Fanatics, together we’re poised to elevate storytelling and collectibles around the game in a way that’s never been seen before.” Fanatics Collectibles CEO, Mike Mahan, added: “We’re incredibly excited to partner with FIFA to deliver truly innovative products that bring fans and collectors closer to their favorite players in the biggest competitions. Through our cutting-edge offerings we look forward to helping grow both the hobby and the global game as a whole.”