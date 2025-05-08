Diageo named Official Spirits Supporter in North, Central and South America for FIFA World Cup 26™

Global spirits leader will become a Tournament Supporter of the FIFA World Cup 26™ and activate top consumer brands, including Casamigos, Don Julio, Buchanan’s, Johnnie Walker and Smirnoff

Together FIFA and Diageo will deliver unique fan-focused activations

Diageo and FIFA will promote responsible consumption and celebration throughout the tournament’s 16 Host Cities

FIFA and Diageo are teaming up for the first time ever for the FIFA World Cup 26™ in North, Central and South America.

As the global leader in spirits, with beloved brands throughout Canada, Mexico and the United States, where the tournament is to take place, Diageo will join the celebration as an Official Tournament Supporter with its own team of iconic players, including Casamigos and Don Julio tequila, Buchanan’s and Johnnie Walker Scotch whisky and Smirnoff vodka.

Building on its history of championing sports, Diageo will leverage its iconic brands and historic creative marketing capabilities to engage fans through activations, on-the-ground initiatives and retail campaigns, all highlighting responsible drinking and community celebration.

“We are proud to deepen our partnership with sports by bringing our unmatched portfolio to toast the FIFA World Cup 26,” said Cristina Diezhandino, Chief Marketing Officer at Diageo. “Football is the world’s biggest sport and with this tournament set to be the biggest in its history, we see this as a unique opportunity to celebrate with fans in new and meaningful ways.”

Chief Business Officer at FIFA, Romy Gai added: “We are delighted to welcome Diageo as an Official Tournament Supporter to the FIFA World Cup 26 Commercial Programme. It’s great to be teaming up with the global leader in spirits for the biggest celebration of football ever. Through this agreement, Diageo will create unparalleled experiences for the fans that promote responsible celebration on the world’s biggest stage.”

Diageo will be activating in each of the 16 Host Cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States and promoting the collaboration throughout the Americas.