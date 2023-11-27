Betano unveiled as Tournament Supporter of FIFA World Cup 2026™ for Europe and South America

Building on support for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, Betano returns to international stage as Tournament Supporter of FIFA World Cup 2026™

Betano to provide fans with unique and exclusive opportunity to experience FIFA’s hallmark event and engage responsibly with matches at tournament

Global bonanza kicks off in less than a month’s time in Mexico City

Betano has been named as an Official Tournament Supporter of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ for Europe and South America thanks to a new partnership between FIFA and Kaizen Gaming’s lead brand. The international showpiece tournament taking place across Canada, Mexico and the United States from Thursday, 11 June until Sunday, 19 July is set to be the biggest FIFA World Cup™ in history, as for the first time ever it will feature 48 teams contending for the coveted crown.

This is the third time that Betano and FIFA have joined forces. Four years ago, Betano became the first sports betting operator to ever partner with FIFA when it joined as an Official Regional Supporter of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ for Europe. More recently, Betano was announced as an Official Partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™. "We are delighted to welcome Betano among the Tournament Supporters of the FIFA World Cup 2026,” said FIFA’s Chief Business Officer, Romy Gai.

“Since we first partnered with Betano four years ago, we have seen a genuine commitment to sporting integrity, bringing fans closer to our game and finding new, engaging ways to entertain them. We share these objectives and are glad to have this powerhouse by our side as we look forward to uniting the world through football once again in North America and beyond,” he stated.

“Partnering with FIFA for the third time is a proud milestone for everyone at Kaizen Gaming and a clear reflection of our global evolution,” added George Daskalakis, co-founder and CEO of Kaizen Gaming.

“The FIFA World Cup 2026 is the ultimate intersection of sport and entertainment, reaching billions of people. For us, it is the perfect stage to solidify Betano as the most trusted brand globally for responsible online sports betting. Our focus now is to deliver a thrilling, innovative and secure experience for fans throughout the tournament.”

Owned by Kaizen Gaming, which was recognised in both 2024 and 2025 as Operator of the Year at the EGR Operator Awards and Operator of the Year – Large at the SBC Awards, Betano will provide fans with a unique and exclusive opportunity to experience the excitement of the FIFA World Cup and to engage responsibly with the tournament’s matches.