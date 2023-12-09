Bebe Rexha to Illuminate FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023™ with Official Song – “It’s On”

The lyrics inspire generations to reach for the stars

The production of the song was inspired by the culture of the host country

Al Ittihad, playing in their home nation, kick off the competition against New Zealand’s Auckland City

As the anticipation builds for the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023™, FIFA is thrilled to announce that international pop sensation Bebe Rexha has been chosen to be the voice of the tournament and the Official Song – “It’s On”.

The four-time Grammy-nominated Bebe Rexha, known for her chart-topping hits, brings her talent to “It’s On”, capturing the essence of the world's elite club football tournament – providing a perfect backdrop to the drama and excitement on the pitch.

The tournament kicks off on 12th December, as Fluminense, Manchester City, Urawa Reds, Al Ahly, Club León, Auckland City and Al Ittihad go head to head, and culminates with the final on 22nd December.

Discussing “It’s On”, Bebe Rexha said: "Creating a song for FIFA this year has been an incredible, once in a lifetime opportunity and I’m so excited for the fans to hear the anthemic track as it plays throughout the FIFA Club World Cup."

RedOne, FIFA Head of Music, added: “It’s an absolute honor and great privilege for me to be involved in the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023. It’s no secret about my love for music and football. It was such an inspired experience and journey to creatively work on the FIFA Club Word Cup 2023 Anthem “It’s On” with the sensational Bebe Rexha.

“With the FIFA Club World Cup being hosted in Saudi Arabia we really wanted to include some authentic musical and vocals sounds from the region while balancing that with a global lyrical story and musical sound to unite the world together like only football can.”