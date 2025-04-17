American Airlines joins as Official North American Airline Supplier of FIFA World Cup 26™

FIFA is delighted to welcome American Airlines as the Official North American Airline Supplier of the FIFA World Cup 26™ in Canada, Mexico and the USA, strengthening the tournament’s ties to North America and ensuring world-class travel experiences for fans and teams across the USA during the game-changing tournament. As part of the agreement, American Airlines will promote offers and opportunities in partnership with Qatar Airways around next year’s FIFA World Cup™, which will feature 48 teams, three host countries, and 16 Host Cities for the first time. “We are proud to partner with FIFA and look forward to connecting fans to all FIFA World Cup 26 matches,” said Caroline Clayton, Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President of Communications of American Airlines. “As the home team for this historic event, we look forward to flying fans across North America to experience the passion, energy and diversity of the beautiful game.” Celebrating its Centennial anniversary next year, American Airlines is headquartered in Dallas-Fort Worth – Dallas is one of the 16 host cities of the tournament. With more than 2,200 daily flights to FIFA World Cup 2026 Host Cities currently, American is offering its loyal AAdvantage members the opportunity to score tickets to matches through ongoing sweepstakes that kick off today. Beginning immediately, fans who are U.S. residents, ages 18 and over, can sign up once daily at aa.com/fwc26perks for a chance to win final match tickets. For those not already an AAdvantage® member, join at www.aa.com/aadvantage. For American, this marks a significant collaboration with Qatar Airways, FIFA’s Global Airline Partner, who will retain exclusive flight rights internationally as part of its recently renewed global partnership with FIFA through 2030. The work and alignment between the two carriers will ensure seamless international and domestic connectivity for all stakeholders throughout the competition. Match tickets will be available via redemption for AAdvantage members and Qatar Airways Privilege Club Avios later this year. “Having American Airlines on board as an Official Supplier further enhances our ability to deliver an exceptional FIFA World Cup in 2026,” said FIFA Chief Business Officer, Romy Gai. “Their unmatched domestic network and deep connection to the American public make them a great fit for a tournament that will captivate millions across North America.” Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Thierry Antinori, added: “As the Official Global Airline Partner of FIFA and the FIFA World Cup 2026 we are proud to play a central role in bringing fans from across the globe to this highly anticipated tournament. With American Airlines joining as the Official North American Airline Supplier and oneworld partner, we believe that, together, through our expansive networks and world-class loyalty programs, we can offer millions of travellers a seamless and rewarding journey to the FIFA World Cup 2026.” This partnership underscores FIFA’s commitment to working with industry leaders to ensure that the FIFA World Cup 26 sets new standards in terms of access, scale and fan experience. The tournament – the biggest and most inclusive ever – will consist of 104 matches and is expected to be the most attended and watched sporting event in history.