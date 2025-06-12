Airbnb and FIFA announce major multi-tournament partnership

Airbnb will be the Official Alternative Accommodation and Experiences Booking Platform as a FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Partner and a FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ Supporter

Over 380,000 guests are expected to use Airbnb for stays during the FIFA World Cup 26, generating an estimated economic impact of USD 3.6 billion for Host City economies

Airbnb Experiences, including a private training session hosted by legendary American goalkeeper Tim Howard, are available to book starting today

Airbnb and FIFA have announced a major partnership spanning three tournaments, which is set to deliver unforgettable travel experiences for fans, alongside economic opportunities for local communities and valuable support for Host Cities. During the three-year collaboration, Airbnb will serve as an Official Partner for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, an Official Supporter for the FIFA World Cup 26™ in North America and an Official Supporter for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ in the Americas. In addition, Airbnb will offer Official Fan Accommodation on its platform for these three flagship FIFA tournaments.

“The World Cup brings the world together – and so do we. Airbnb is proud to collaborate with FIFA to offer fans once-in-a-lifetime experiences during the tournaments, while welcoming hundreds of thousands of guests during the FIFA World Cup 26 and producing a meaningful economic impact for local communities,” said Airbnb Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky.

“We’re delighted to welcome Airbnb to FIFA, and we’re thrilled that it is taking on such a key role in the three groundbreaking tournaments coming up,” added FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be a defining competition for generations to come and will reshape global club football. Meanwhile, the FIFA World Cup 26 will be the biggest tournament in history, with 48 national teams competing across three host nations. Then, one year later, the FIFA Women’s World Cup will be held in South America for the first time. Having a travel leader such as Airbnb by our side is special. Together, we’ll continue to see football unite the world.”

Unique travel and football experiences

Across the partnership, Airbnb will offer fans new ways to celebrate their passion for the game through travel, culture and connection. In addition to choosing from a wide range of affordable, high-quality places to stay, guests can now explore Airbnb Experiences led by locals that spotlight regional traditions, hidden gems and the spirit of the Host Cities. From immersive cultural activities to opportunities to engage with football legends and experts through Airbnb Originals, Airbnb will help fans create unforgettable memories that go far beyond the matches.

Along with the thousands of experiences already available on the platform, starting today, fans can join a private training session with American goalkeeping icon Tim Howard, watch a FIFA Club World Cup™ game in the stands alongside Howard’s fellow US national-team legend Cobi Jones or get behind the scenes with an in-depth pre-match analysis session hosted by a senior expert from FIFA’s Technical Study Group.

These are available to book starting today and will take place during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, which kicks off this Saturday, 14 June, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. More experiences will be released ahead of the FIFA World Cup 26 and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027.

“Soccer has the power to bring people together in unforgettable ways,” said Howard, one of the greatest American players of all time and host of an exclusive Airbnb Experience.

“Partnering with Airbnb and FIFA to offer the experience of a private training session has been incredibly special. It’s a chance to share my love for the game and connect with fans in a hands-on, meaningful way. They won’t just be watching from the stands: they’ll step onto the pitch, get a behind-the-scenes look at pro training and experience the sport from a whole new perspective.”

Economic impact for local communities

With less than a year now to go until the FIFA World Cup 26, the global excitement continues to build, with a record number of fans expected to travel to support their teams. According to a Deloitte study commissioned by Airbnb, over 380,000 Airbnb guests alone are expected to travel for next year’s showpiece event, including more than 150,000 from the United States.

Airbnb’s partnership with FIFA for the FIFA World Cup 26 represents an unprecedented opportunity for local communities. According to Deloitte, Airbnb stays during the FIFA World Cup 26 are expected to contribute USD 3.6 billion to Host City economies.

Across the 16 Host Cities, Airbnb hosts could earn up to USD 210 million, highlighting the significant economic opportunities created by hosting during major events.

Furthermore, Airbnb will contribute to broader local economic development by generating an estimated equivalent of nearly 34,000 full-time jobs over the course of 2026 through guests’ and employees’ spending and intermediary activities along the supply chain. Airbnb stays have a widespread economic impact by dispersing tourism-related expenditure into local coffee shops, restaurants and small businesses in neighbourhoods that often lack traditional tourist infrastructure. This critical investment in communities creates lasting benefits that will extend beyond the three forthcoming tournaments.

“I’m proud to support Houston, the city I’ve called home for the past seven years, in welcoming a surge of visitors from around the world for the FIFA World Cup. By showcasing our local culture and hospitality – including steering guests to Houston’s culinary mash-ups: think melt‑in‑your‑mouth brisket tacos and Asian‑inspired barbecue – I can play my part in ensuring that the economic benefits of this once-in-a-lifetime event are felt across our entire Houston community,” said Airbnb host Sébastien Long.

Introducing the Airbnb Host City Impact Program

Airbnb will also implement the Airbnb Host City Impact Program, a separate, targeted USD 5 million investment for the FIFA World Cup 26. Airbnb’s dedicated community support programme will involve collaborating with Host Cities to fund select initiatives that foster economic growth and enhance the overall event experience for residents and visitors alike.

