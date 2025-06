FIFA TV has launched a tender process covering sub-Saharan Africa for the rights to broadcast the following FIFA tournaments this year:

. FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Jordan 2016

· FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Papua New Guinea 2016

· FIFA Futsal World Cup Colombia 2016

Companies and broadcasting organisations interested in applying for the right to broadcast these competitions should contact FIFA TV via sub-saharatv@fifa.org for further details.

All bids must be received by 10 June, 2016.