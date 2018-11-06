Tender processes launched in Italy, France and Scandinavia for media rights to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019™ and other FIFA events in 2019-2022

FIFA has opened an invitation to tender (“ITT”) in Italy for the media rights to the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™ as well as all editions of the FIFA U-17 and U-20 World Cups, the FIFA U-17 and U-20 Women’s World Cups, the FIFA Futsal World Cup and the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup taking place between 2019 and 2022. These media rights will cover TV, internet, mobile and radio transmissions.

Simultaneously, ITTs have been launched in France (including French Overseas Territories) and Scandinavia for all editions of the FIFA U-17 and U-20 World Cups, the FIFA U-17 and U-20 Women’s World Cups, the FIFA Futsal World Cup and the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup taking place between 2019 and 2022.

France, Tahiti, Italy and Norway have qualified for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland, while Italy have qualified for next year’s showpiece competition – the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™.

The tender processes will allow FIFA to select the media companies that are best placed to secure the required transmission commitments and to achieve FIFA’s objectives of reaching the widest possible audience and providing a high-quality viewing experience for fans.

Media companies or organisations wishing to participate in any of these tender processes can request the ITT by email. Specifically, bidders in Italy should contact Italy-Media-Rights@fifa.org; bidders in Scandinavia should contact Scandinavia-Media-Rights@fifa.org; and bidders in France should contact France-Media-Rights@fifa.org. Requests must specify the name of the company and the job title and name of the representative responsible for the tender process. Following a question-and-answer period (6-23 November 2018), submissions to FIFA must be received by 15:00 CET on 27 November 2018.

Through the sale of media rights for its football tournaments, FIFA generates income which is essential to support and develop football around the world, for instance through the FIFA Forward Football Development Programme.