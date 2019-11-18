Tender process opens for media rights to rounds 2 and 3 of African qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

FIFA has opened an invitation to tender (“ITT”) for the centralised media rights to all matches in the second round of qualifying, as well as the third-round play-offs, which will determine the final five teams from Africa that will play at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

Following an agreement with all 54 member associations of CAF in August, the media rights to all African qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 are being managed under a centralised sales model by FIFA. The media rights will cover TV, internet, mobile and radio transmissions.

Prospective media partners will have the opportunity to become the home of the African qualifiers and will be able to take advantage of a number of new elements that will substantially improve the African qualifying competition for audiences and broadcasters alike. FIFA aims to make more matches available to global viewing audiences than ever before, devoting extra attention to production quality, with commentary available in French and English, a unique brand identity, and a comprehensive on-screen graphics package for the centralised feeds.

The centralised model brings improved distribution and coverage of all matches across free to air, pay TV and digital platforms, as well as a better viewer experience thanks to enhanced standard match production, with media rights revenues generated for investment directly back into African football.

In particular, this tender process will allow FIFA to select the media companies that are best placed to secure the required transmission commitments and to achieve the objectives of reaching the widest possible audience and providing a high-quality viewing experience for fans.

The ITT process is open as of 12:00 (GMT) on Monday, 18 November 2019, after which a question and-answer period will run until 16:00 (GMT) on Friday, 13 December 2019.

The bid submission deadline is 14:00 (GMT) on Monday, 16 December 2019.

