Tender process launched in Sub-Saharan Africa for media rights to France 2019 and other FIFA events 

FIFA has opened an invitation to tender (“ITT”) in the territories listed below for the media rights to the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™ as well as the 2019 editions of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, the FIFA U-20 World Cup, and the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

These media rights will cover TV, internet, mobile and radio transmissions.

Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Congo-Brazzaville Côte d’Ivoire Democratic Republic of Congo Equatorial Guinea Eritrea eSwatini Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Bissau Guinea Conakry Kenya Lesotho Liberia Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritius Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Rwanda São Tomé & Príncipe Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone South Africa Tanzania Togo Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe

This tender process will allow FIFA to select the media companies that are best placed to secure the required transmission commitments and to achieve FIFA’s objectives of reaching the widest possible audience and providing a high-quality viewing experience for fans.

Media companies or organisations wishing to participate in the tender process can request the ITT by email from Sub-Sahara-Media-Rights@fifa.org. Requests must specify the name of the company and the job title and name of the representative responsible for the tender process. Following a question-and-answer period (09:00 CET, 12 March – 17:00 CET, 1 April 2019), submissions to FIFA must be received by 10:00 CET on 2 April 2019.