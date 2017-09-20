Tender process launched in Oceania for media rights to the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ and women’s youth tournaments in 2018

FIFA has opened an invitation to tender (“ITT”) for media rights (including audio-visual and radio rights) to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™, the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup France 2018 and the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Uruguay 2018 in the territory of Oceania.

Media companies or organisations wishing to participate in the tender process can request the ITT from the following email address: oceania-tender@fifa.org. Such request must specify the name of the company and the job title and name of the representative responsible for the tender process. The deadline for submissions to FIFA is 17:00 CET on 9 October 2017.

Through the sale of media rights for its football tournaments, FIFA generates income which is essential to support and develop football around the world, for instance through the FIFA Forward Football Development Programme.