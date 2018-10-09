Tender process launched in Finland for media rights to the 2022 FIFA World Cup and other FIFA events in 2019-2022

FIFA has opened an invitation to tender (“ITT”) in Finland for the media rights to the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar™ as well as all editions of the FIFA U-17 and U-20 World Cups, the FIFA U-17 and U-20 Women’s World Cups, the FIFA Futsal World Cup and the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup taking place between 2019 and 2002. These media rights will cover TV, internet, mobile and radio transmissions.

This tender process will allow FIFA to select the media companies that are best placed to secure the required transmission commitments and to achieve FIFA’s objectives of reaching the widest possible audience and providing a high-quality viewing experience for fans.

Media companies or organisations wishing to participate in the tender process can request the ITT by email from finland-media-rights@fifa.org. Requests must specify the name of the company and the job title and name of the representative responsible for the tender process. Following a question-and-answer period (9-25 October 2018), submissions to FIFA must be received by 15:00 CET on 29 October 2018.

Through the sale of media rights for its football tournaments, FIFA generates income which is essential to support and develop football around the world, for instance through the FIFA Forward Football Development Programme.