FIFA TV production of France 2019 to set new standards and reach record global audience

The FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™ kicks off on 7 June and is expected to reach a record broadcast audience of up to 1 billion viewers worldwide. FIFA’s world-class broadcast production will ensure that every viewer gets the very best live match experience thanks to a standard 24-camera plan providing UHD coverage of all the action and atmosphere in the stadium.
FIFA TV will provide broadcasters with around 1,700 hours of non-live content related to the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™, almost double what was produced for the 2015 edition in Canada, reflecting viewers’ ever-increasing appetite for quality programming that tells the story of the competition from different perspectives, including the players, the coaches and the fans.
FIFA Director of TV Services Josh Smith: ”Women’s football is finding a wider and more diverse global audience and, as more and more fans tune in, our enhanced broadcast production will offer the best possible showcase for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.”
For more detailed information, see the background paper on host broadcast production at the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™.