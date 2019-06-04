FIFA TV production of France 2019 to set new standards and reach record global audience

The FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™ kicks off on 7 June and is expected to reach a record broadcast audience of up to 1 billion viewers worldwide. FIFA’s world-class broadcast production will ensure that every viewer gets the very best live match experience thanks to a standard 24-camera plan providing UHD coverage of all the action and atmosphere in the stadium.

FIFA TV will provide broadcasters with around 1,700 hours of non-live content related to the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™, almost double what was produced for the 2015 edition in Canada, reflecting viewers’ ever-increasing appetite for quality programming that tells the story of the competition from different perspectives, including the players, the coaches and the fans.

FIFA Director of TV Services Josh Smith: ”Women’s football is finding a wider and more diverse global audience and, as more and more fans tune in, our enhanced broadcast production will offer the best possible showcase for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.”