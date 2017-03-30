FIFA opens tender process in Spain for the media rights to the 2018 FIFA World Cup™, the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019™

FIFA has opened an invitation to tender (“ITT”) in Spain for the media rights to the FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017, the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ and the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™. These media rights will cover TV, internet, mobile and radio transmissions. Bidders may also indicate an interest in the media rights for the 2022 FIFA World Cup™ and/or other FIFA events taking place during 2017-2022 and submit independent unconditional bids for such rights.

This tender process will allow FIFA to select the media companies that are best placed to operationally secure the required transmission commitments and to achieve FIFA’s objectives of reaching the widest possible audience and providing a high-quality viewing experience for fans.

Through the sale of media rights for its football tournaments, FIFA generates vital income, which is essential to carrying out its activities in football development and governance around the world.