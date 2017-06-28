FIFA opens tender process in Greece for the media rights to the 2018 FIFA World Cup™

FIFA has opened an invitation to tender (“ITT”) in Greece for the media rights to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™. These media rights will cover TV, internet, mobile and radio transmissions.

This tender process will allow FIFA to select the media companies that are best placed to operationally secure the required transmission commitments and to achieve FIFA’s objectives of reaching the widest possible audience and providing a high-quality viewing experience for fans.

Through the sale of media rights for its football tournaments, FIFA generates income which is essential to support and develop football around the world, for instance through the FIFA Forward Football Development Programme.

Media companies wishing to participate in the tender process can request the ITT from the following email address: greece-media-rights@fifa.org. The request must specify the names and titles of those who will interact with FIFA in the ITT procedure. Following a question-and-answer period (from 29 June to 18 July 2017), submissions to FIFA must be received by 11:00 CET on 19 July 2017. Negotiations with shortlisted bidders will commence thereafter on 20 July 2017.