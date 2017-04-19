FIFA opens tender process for worldwide in-flight and in-ship media rights to 2018 FIFA World Cup, FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 and FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019

FIFA has opened an invitation to tender for the worldwide in-flight and in-ship media rights to the 2018 FIFA World Cup™, the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019™.

In-flight rights allow for audiovisual coverage of the above-mentioned events on a live and/or delayed basis for reception by means of any in-flight entertainment system.

In-ship rights allow for audiovisual coverage of the above-mentioned events on a live and/or delayed basis for reception aboard cruise ships in international waters.

Through FIFA’s placement of the global in-flight and in-ship rights, airline and cruise-liner passengers around the world will be able to enjoy live and delayed coverage of FIFA’s flagship events, thereby ensuring a more complete viewing experience for people on the move.