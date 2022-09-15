FIFA launches tender process in Spain for media rights to FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™

FIFA has launched an Invitation To Tender (ITT) in Spain for the sale of media rights to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™.

Since its creation in 1991, the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ has grown exponentially to claim the crown of the most-watched single-sport event for women globally. The most recent edition – the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™ – attracted a record audience of over 1.1 billion viewers and smashed domestic viewing figures in many territories.

The Spanish national team has already qualified for the 2023 edition of the tournament, which will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand and will take place at 9 Host Cities and 10 stadiums across the two countries from 20 July to 20 August 2023.

Interest in women’s football is growing rapidly in Spain, with record stadium attendances for club matches and record TV audience for UEFA Women’s Euro 2022. The national team is currently ranked eighth in the FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking and features some of the world’s top players, such as Jennifer Hermoso, the team's all-time highest goalscorer, and Alexia Putellas, winner of The Best FIFA Women’s Player in2021.

The tender process will allow FIFA to select the media companies that are best placed to achieve FIFA’s overall objectives to deliver high quality, comprehensive coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ and financial investment to help support and accelerate the growth and development of women’s football.

Media companies or organisations wishing to participate in the tender process can request the ITT by email. Interested parties should contact SpainMediaRights@fifa.org. Bid submissions to FIFA must be received by 10:00 CEST on 11 October 2022.