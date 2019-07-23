FIFA launches 2020-23 TV graphics tender

FIFA has launched a tender process for the provision of TV graphics and related services for FIFA events taking place in the period 2020-23.

Companies wishing to submit a tender can submit the Request for Proposal (RFP) document by contacting: TVGraphicsRFP@fifa.org.

The request must specify the names and titles of those who will interact with FIFA during the RFP process.

FIFA looks forward to receiving innovative proposals from interested parties.