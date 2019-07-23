FIFA launches 2020-23 TV graphics tender

FIFA has launched a tender process for the provision of TV graphics and related services for FIFA events taking place in the period 2020-23.
Companies wishing to submit a tender can submit the Request for Proposal (RFP) document by contacting: TVGraphicsRFP@fifa.org.
The request must specify the names and titles of those who will interact with FIFA during the RFP process.
FIFA looks forward to receiving innovative proposals from interested parties.
Submissions must be received by 17:00 CET on Friday, 30 August 2019.