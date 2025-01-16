FIFA.com
President
FIFA President praises Bahrain Football Association as FIFA Talent Academy milestone celebrated
16 Jan 2025
Technical
FIFA Talent Development Scheme takes major step forward with milestone event at FIFA Talent Academy in Bahrain
16 Jan 2025
Republic of Ireland
FIFA Member Associations in focus (December 2024)
4 Jan 2025
Technical
Gianni Infantino congratulates first graduates of FIFA Technical Leadership Diploma
6 Dec 2024
IFAB
The IFAB’s Annual Business Meeting extends Football Video Support trial
2 Dec 2024
Member Associations
FIFA Member Associations in focus (November 2024)
2 Dec 2024
Football Technology & Innovation
FIFA and Hawk-Eye Innovations establish joint venture to further develop football technologies
5 Nov 2024
Refereeing
Ainhoa Fernández and Vimarest Díaz: from players to referees at FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™
4 Nov 2024
Refereeing
Match official appointments for the final day of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™
2 Nov 2024
Member Associations
FIFA Member Associations in focus (October 2024)
1 Nov 2024
IFAB
IFAB advisory panels review progress in trials aimed at improving participant behaviour in football
29 Oct 2024
Refereeing
Match officials announced for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™ semi-finals
29 Oct 2024
Refereeing
Match officials announced for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™ quarter-finals
26 Oct 2024
Refereeing
Match officials announced for first two FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™ quarter-finals
25 Oct 2024
Refereeing
Bibiana Steinhaus-Webb: “It’s all about supporting women referees to be the best versions of themselves”
24 Oct 2024
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™
Match officials announced for final round of FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™ group stage
22 Oct 2024
Refereeing
Match officials announced for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™ Matchday 5
21 Oct 2024
Refereeing
Match officials announced for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™ Matchday 4
20 Oct 2024
Refereeing
Match officials announced for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™ Matchday 3
18 Oct 2024
Refereeing
Referees announced for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™ Matchday 2
16 Oct 2024
President
Gianni Infantino hails landmark partnership between FIFA and Lenovo
15 Oct 2024
