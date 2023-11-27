FIFA unveils Technical Study Group for FIFA World Cup 2026™

Under the guidance of Arsène Wenger and led by Pascal Zuberbühler, the Technical Study Group will feature Otto Addo, Tobin Heath, Jürgen Klinsmann, Jayne Ludlow, Michael O’Neill, Gilberto Silva, Jon Dahl Tomasson, Paulo Wanchope, Aron Winter and Pablo Zabaleta

Team of experts to share more and deeper insights into all 104 FIFA World Cup 2026 ™ matches

For the first time in FIFA World Cup™ history, fans can also get real-time insights from the group

FIFA has unveiled the Technical Study Group (TSG) for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, which will provide cutting-edge analysis of all matches at the competition while increasing and developing the understanding of the game across the world. Guided by FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger, the TSG consists of Otto Addo (Ghana), Tobin Heath (USA), Jürgen Klinsmann (Germany), Jayne Ludlow (Wales), Michael O’Neill (Northern Ireland), Gilberto Silva (Brazil), Jon Dahl Tomasson (Denmark), Paulo Wanchope (Costa Rica), Aron Winter (Netherlands) and Pablo Zabaleta (Argentina). The panel will be led by FIFA Senior Football Expert Pascal Zuberbühler and Lead of Football Performance Insights (FPI) Tom Gardner and supported by a team of football analysts, data engineers, data scientists and performance analysts based on-site in Miami and Dallas and off-site in Manchester (United Kingdom). During the tournament, FIFA will share the most modern metrics and performance data in FIFA World Cup™ history with the worldwide TV and online audience, as well as with the participating teams and their players. Developed by FIFA’s FPI team and Mr Wenger, the Enhanced Football Intelligence service will offer new and exciting insights to enrich the coverage and analysis of every game at the tournament through a unique set of both in- and post-match visuals presented as augmented reality and traditional graphics.

“The Technical Study Group helps identify trends in the game, prepare future generations for football’s development and contribute to making the sport more exciting by highlighting the qualities players will need in the future,” said Mr Wenger.

“With an unprecedented level of high-quality data, the TSG will be able to describe, analyse and interpret what is happening on the pitch in a way that inspires both technical experts and football fans. We are not only collecting more data than before but also trying to strike the right balance between technical expertise and data. At the same time, we want to share our technical observations in real time during the tournament.”

The TSG will analyse all 104 matches at this year’s FIFA World Cup from a unique tactical position at the stadium or their dedicated performance suite in Miami. Either way, they will have access to six video angles and thousands of data points live during each match. The players crowned in the tournament awards will also be selected by the TSG members.

The home of the TSG is the FIFA Training Centre, an innovative platform that is available to players and coaches across the world. In a first for the FIFA World Cup, fans will also be able to get real-time insights from the TSG through the FIFA Training Centre social media accounts and YouTube channel.

About the TSG members Otto Addo: earned 15 caps for Ghana as a player and has had two stints at the helm of the Ghanaian national team, from February to December 2022 and from March 2024 to March 2026.

Tobin Heath: won the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ in 2015 and 2019 and Olympic gold medals at Beijing 2008 and London 2012 as a player with the USA.

Jürgen Klinsmann: tasted FIFA World Cup glory as a player with West Germany in 1990 and coached the Germany side that finished in third place on home soil in 2006.

Jayne Ludlow: amassed 61 caps for Wales as a player and subsequently coached them from 2014 to 2021 after moving into the dugout.

Michael O’Neill: played for Northern Ireland on 31 occasions. Currently in his second spell as his country’s national-teamcoach, having taken the reins again in 2022 after previously holding the position from 2011 to 2020.

Gilberto Silva: won the FIFA World Cup with Brazil in 2002 as part of a distinguished international career from 2001 to 2010; played 244 times for Arsenal.

Jon Dahl Tomasson: capped 112 times by Denmark and won the 2002-03 UEFA Champions League with AC Milan as a player. Has gone on to coach Blackburn Rovers and the Swedish national team, among others.

Paulo Wanchope: collected 73 caps for Costa Rica, whom he would later coach in 2014 and 2015, and has held several other managerial roles.

Aron Winter: part of the Netherlands’ UEFA EURO 1988-winning squad and has coached the likes of Toronto FC and Suriname.

Pablo Zabaleta: won an Olympic gold medal with Argentina at Beijing 2008 and played over 330 times for Manchester City. He is currently assistant coach for Albania.