Green Card for the Planet
Ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, on 5 June 2022, FIFA President Gianni Infantino delivered a video message raising a “Green Card for the Planet” to highlight awareness on the protection of the environment. The initiative was linked to World Environment Day; the United Nations’ principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for this crucial subject. The FIFA President calls everyone to support the campaign by preparing their own “Green Card for the Planet” video message where they mention an action that they will undertake to protect the environment while also requesting others to follow suit. During the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Scotland, FIFA published the FIFA Climate Strategy and confirmed its pledge to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change − Sports for Climate Action Framework, which includes a commitment to reducing emissions by 50% by 2030 and reaching net zero by 2040*.
* As a signatory to the UNFCCC Sports for Climate Action Framework, organisations are requested to commit to achieving specific climate goals of halving emissions by 2030 and aiming to achieve net zero by 2040.
What is FIFA doing?
Reduce emissions
FIFA’s Climate Strategy aims to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions of its activities, including the FIFA World Cup and all other FIFA tournaments by half by 2030 and reach net-zero by 2040*, and to deliver solutions that protect biodiversity and natural resources.
Offsetting
For the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, FIFA has committed to offsetting the tournaments’ emissions and, together with our local partners, to leaving a positive legacy for environmental protection.
Protect the environment
This positioning is in line with the FIFA President’s Vision 2020-2023 to make football truly global. The eleventh goal states that football should impact society through the power of the sport and this means delivering solutions to protect the environment and the climate.