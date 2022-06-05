Ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, on 5 June 2022, FIFA President Gianni Infantino delivered a video message raising a “Green Card for the Planet” to highlight awareness on the protection of the environment. The initiative was linked to World Environment Day; the United Nations’ principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for this crucial subject. The FIFA President calls everyone to support the campaign by preparing their own “Green Card for the Planet” video message where they mention an action that they will undertake to protect the environment while also requesting others to follow suit. During the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Scotland, FIFA published the FIFA Climate Strategy and confirmed its pledge to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change − Sports for Climate Action Framework, which includes a commitment to reducing emissions by 50% by 2030 and reaching net zero by 2040*.