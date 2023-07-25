The sustainability strategy for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is aligned with FIFA’s long standing sustainability framework and ambitions, as well as with the social, economic, and environmental priorities in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand. The actions and measures for the tournament covered the key topics of accessibility, safeguarding, human rights, workers’ rights, gender equality, health, climate action, waste minimisation, green buildings, and procurement. The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ was a binational tournament and recognised the unique stories and cultures of First Nations people in Australia, and Māori as Mana Whenua in Aotearoa New Zealand. In Australia, the organisers acknowledge the Traditional Custodians of the Lands and pay respect to Elders, past, present and future. In Aotearoa New Zealand, the organisers acknowledge Māori as Tangata Whenua and Te Tiriti o Waitangi partners.