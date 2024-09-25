FIFA Foundation Digital Education Programme opens tender process for implementation in Paraguay

The FIFA Foundation finances an educational initiative called "Digital Education Programme" that provides knowledge, mentoring, training, and digital resources to public elementary schools in vulnerable contexts, with the general objective that students acquire knowledge and develop skills related to digital education, programming, and educational robotics while promoting social inclusion and educational innovation through activities that link education, technology, and football. Paraguay is one of the countries where the Programme is being rolled out, with the support and coordination of the Ministry of Education and Science and the Paraguayan Football Association. The Programme expects to reach a maximum of 100 schools and benefit up to 25,000 elementary school students for three years, through a series of activities such as training, provision of technological equipment, monitoring and evaluation, and supporting the implementation of robotics and technology-based projects initially within the activities of the government initiative “Open Schools Program” and later integrating a cross-cutting approach within the regular school day lessons. Each Request for Proposals (RFP) outlines the FIFA Foundation's requirements for Service Providers to support the implementation of the Digital Education Programme: