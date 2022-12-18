Promoting peace, preventing conflict, and creating the conditions in which international communities can flourish and thrive, in harmony with one another, is at the core of global objectives.
FIFA and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, joined forces to raise awareness around the right to seek asylum for those forced to flee their homes because of conflict and persecution. Currently, more that 110 million people are forcibly displaced, a number that’s never been higher. To build better futures for millions, we are uniting for peace.
PARTNERING WITH UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR)
UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, protects people forced to flee their homes because of conflict and persecution. We work in over 130 countries, protecting millions of people by responding with life-saving support, safeguarding fundamental human rights and helping them build a better future.
Unite for Peace AT THE FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP 2023™ IN PICTURES
Unite for Peace lights up the Round of 16 on the giant screen.
