FIFA and UN Human Rights joined forces to raise awareness and protect the rights of the world's indigenous populations.
Indigenous peoples continue to be left behind and suffer disproportionately from climate change, poverty and poor access to education and healthcare. They are often excluded from planning and participation in their social, political and cultural lives.
Football is a unifying force that can advocate for the rights of indigenous communities everywhere and recognize their cultural contribution.
PARTNERING WITH UN Human Rights (OHCHR)
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. UN Human Rights is the leading body at the UN in this field.
Representing the world’s commitment to the promotion and protection of all human rights, and freedoms, UN Human Rights has a unique role in helping to empower people and assisting global authorities to prevent abuses and conflict.
UNITE FOR INDIGENOUS PEOPLES AT THE FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP 2023™ IN PICTURES
The Unite for Indigenous Peoples armband is worn by Steph Catley in Australia's the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ opening match with Republic of Ireland.
