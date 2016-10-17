Violence against women and girls remains the most widespread and pervasive human rights violation worldwide.

According to UN Women, one in three women experiences physical or sexual violence, and the immediate and long-term physical, sexual, and mental consequences for women and girls can be devastating, even fatal.

Violence against women and girls affects us all - families, communities, and nations.

FIFA and UN Women partnered to raise awareness of the dangers to those at risk and to campaign for ending violence against women and girls.

Palu Uhatahi-Tu’amoheloa from Tonga Football Association
FIFA and Team Up to offer unprecedented safeguarding FIFA Women’s World Cup™ support

Pledge your support for ending violence against women and girls.

UN Women is the United Nations entity dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women. A global champion for women and girls, UN Women was established to accelerate progress on meeting their needs worldwide, and ensure that every woman and girl lives up to her full potential.

UN Women supports UN Member States as they set global standards for achieving gender equality, and works with governments and civil society to design laws, policies, programmes and services needed to ensure that the standards are effectively implemented and truly benefit women and girls worldwide.

Netherlands' midfielder Lieke Martens celebrates after scoring her team's first goal during the friendly football match between the Netherlands and Belgium at The Parkstad Limburg Stadium in Kerkrade on July 2, 2023. The Orange Lionesses are preparing for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. (Photo by Gerrit van Keulen / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo by GERRIT VAN KEULEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)
UN Women

Unite for Ending Violence Against Women AT THE FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP 2023™ IN PICTURES

Unite for Ending Violence Against Women captain's armband.

Unite For Ending Violence Against Women LED Boards during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ Semi Final match between Spain and Sweden.

The FIFA Guardians Safeguarding in Sport educational programme is available to everyone, no matter what sport or sector. Designed to share best practise, the programme provides online courses alongside valuable resources.

