Education is a fundamental human right. And yet, many children around the world are being deprived of access to quality education and learning. Unite for Education for All raised awareness of this and how to tackle it.
Run by FIFA and supported by UNESCO, FIFA Football for Schools supports the development and empowerment of around 700 million children.
A programme where football meets education, inspiring children to learn life skills through fun football sessions, FIFA Football for Schools has been designed to promote targeted life skills and competencies through football and contribute to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and other priorities, while the Programme is aligned with global sport, education and health policies.
PARTNERING WITH United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)
UNESCO, the United Nations specialised agency for education, provides global leadership to fulfil everyone's right to quality education throughout life. It works with countries to improve their education systems and make them more responsive to contemporary global challenges, from early childhood to higher education and beyond.
UNESCO is also a key partner in the FIFA Football for Schools programme.
For further information click here:
UNITE FOR EDUCATION FOR ALL AT THE FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP 2023™ IN PICTURES
01/10
Sam Kerr of Australia is wearing the Unite For Education For All armband.
02/10
Unite For Education For All captain's armband is displayed with the shirt of Millie Bright in the England dressing room.
Unite for Education for All in Pictures
01/10
Children attend FIFA Football for Schools event at Bir Hassan Technical College in Beirut, Lebanon
02/10
Kaka interacts with Football for Schools children in Mount Lebanon, Lebanon
Unite for Education for All in videos
Futures of Education Report: Reimagining our futures together
Message of hope
Watch what happens when we #UnleashTheTalent of every learner
Start acting by learning for our planet
That moment you achieve your lifelong dream
FIFA Football For Schools
FIFA Football For Schools is a programme where football meets education, inspiring children to learn life skills through fun football sessions. Its ambitious goal is to positively impact the education, development and empowerment of 700 million children. The initiative also promotes football at school for young girls, particularly in countries where traditionally girls don’t play the game. It is Unite for Education for All in action.
Football taught me many things, to be disciplined, to persevere, to believe I could break down barriers.