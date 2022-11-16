Education is a fundamental human right. And yet, many children around the world are being deprived of access to quality education and learning. Unite for Education for All raised awareness of this and how to tackle it.

Run by FIFA and supported by UNESCO, FIFA Football for Schools supports the development and empowerment of around 700 million children.

A programme where football meets education, inspiring children to learn life skills through fun football sessions, FIFA Football for Schools has been designed to promote targeted life skills and competencies through football and contribute to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and other priorities, while the Programme is aligned with global sport, education and health policies.

Join us to empower boys and girls with valuable life skills and competencies. Unite for Education for All.

PARTNERING WITH United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)

UNESCO, the United Nations specialised agency for education, provides global leadership to fulfil everyone's right to quality education throughout life. It works with countries to improve their education systems and make them more responsive to contemporary global challenges, from early childhood to higher education and beyond.

UNESCO is also a key partner in the FIFA Football for Schools programme.

CALI, COLOMBIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Children from the Futsal Club CD Lyon take part in a Futsal Festival at the Coliseo el Pueblo Stadium on September 19, 2016 in Cali, Colombia. (Photo by Ian MacNicol - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
UNESCO: Education transforms lives
ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - NOVEMBER 21: Youth Programme during the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Paraguay 2019 Group B match between Italy and Tahiti on November 21, 2019 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
UNITE FOR EDUCATION FOR ALL AT THE FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP 2023™ IN PICTURES

Sam Kerr of Australia is wearing the Unite For Education For All armband.

Unite For Education For All captain's armband is displayed with the shirt of Millie Bright in the England dressing room.

Unite for Education for All in Pictures

Children attend FIFA Football for Schools event at Bir Hassan Technical College in Beirut, Lebanon

Kaka interacts with Football for Schools children in Mount Lebanon, Lebanon

Unite for Education for All in videos

Futures of Education Report: Reimagining our futures together

Message of hope

Watch what happens when we #UnleashTheTalent of every learner

Start acting by learning for our planet

That moment you achieve your lifelong dream

FIFA Football For Schools

FIFA Football For Schools is a programme where football meets education, inspiring children to learn life skills through fun football sessions. Its ambitious goal is to positively impact the education, development and empowerment of 700 million children. The initiative also promotes football at school for young girls, particularly in countries where traditionally girls don’t play the game. It is Unite for Education for All in action.

Football taught me many things, to be disciplined, to persevere, to believe I could break down barriers.

Rosana Augusto
Coach and former player

FOLLOW THE LATEST NEWS ON FIFA’S EDUCATION INITIATIVES

