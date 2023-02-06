The Intercept Survey is designed and conducted by FIFA. FIFA will handle your data it collects through this survey in accordance with this Privacy Notice (“Notice”) and the FIFA Data Protection Portal. Please read this Notice carefully and ensure that you understand it. By participating in the Intercept Survey, you confirm that you understand the information included in this Notice and agree to it.

Collection of Personal Data

The Intercept Survey is intended to be anonymous, and all efforts have been made to ensure anonymity. The responses to the Intercept Survey are anonymized and aggregated in a manner neither allowing for the identification of individual respondents, nor for the attribution of individual responses to a respondent.

Should a respondent (“Data Subject”) wish to volunteer to take part in FIFA’s research and provide FIFA with its contact details, the following categories of personal data will be collected through the Intercept Survey:

Contact data such as Full Name and Email Address; and

Employment Data such as Employment Status and Employment Sector.

Purpose of Processing and Use of Personal Data

FIFA uses the Personal Data as follows:

(i) To understand more about the people using FIFA.com; and

(ii) To invite respondents to take part in FIFA research.

FIFA will comply with the obligations and safeguard the Data Subject's rights under Swiss law, EU laws with respect to personal data which FIFA is subject to; and any other applicable law with respect to personal data, which FIFA is subject to ("Applicable Data Protection Laws").

FIFA will process and store the Personal Data securely, for no longer than is necessary in light of the purposes for which it was first collected.

Sharing Personal Data with Third Parties

The Data Subject acknowledges that the Personal Data may be transferred to third parties performing services on FIFA’s behalf, in particular developing and programming the Intercept Survey. If FIFA transfers any Personal Data to a third party outside of the EEA, FIFA will take all reasonable steps to ensure that your Personal Data is treated as safely and securely as it would be within the EEA and under Applicable Data Protection laws. Such measures might include the conclusion of data transfer agreements on the basis of the relevant EU Model Clauses.

Storage of Personal Data and Data Security

The Personal Data is stored and maintained in a database in Ireland and Germany and is operated by FIFA.

Data security is very important to FIFA. In order to protect the Personal Data, suitable measures to safeguard and secure the Personal Data have been put into place.

Rights

The Data Subject has the following rights in accordance with, and subject to the conditions under, the Applicable Data Protection Laws, which this Notice adheres to:

(i) the right to be informed about the collection and use of the Personal Data;

(ii) the right of access to and receiving a copy of the Personal Data that FIFA holds about the Data Subject;

(iii) the right to rectification if any Personal Data that FIFA holds about the Data Subject is inaccurate or incomplete;

(iv) the right to be forgotten – i.e. the right to ask FIFA to delete any Personal Data that FIFA holds about the Data Subject and to delete it sooner than as indicated above;

(v) the right to restrict (i.e. prevent) the processing of the Personal Data;

(vi) the right to data portability (obtaining a copy of the Personal Data to re-use with another service or organisation);

(vii) the right to object to FIFA using the Personal Data for particular purposes;

(viii) rights with respect to automated decision-making and profiling;

(ix) the right to revoke this consent at any time for the future processing of personal data; and

(x) the right to complain to the relevant data protection authority, namely the Swiss Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner (info@edoeb.admin.ch)

Complaint and Contact