Latest from Secretary General

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 17: FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström meets National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) commissioner Jessica Berman at the NWSL headquarters on January 17, 2025 in New York, United States. (Photo by FIFA)
Secretary General
FIFA Secretary General, National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner and co-chair of the Women’s Leagues Forum discuss future development of women’s game
20 Jan 2025
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 19: FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström and Arsenal and Dutch Legend Dennis Bergkamp pose for a photo during the Football Writers' Association Tribute Dinner at The Landmark Hotel on January 19, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by FIFA)
Secretary General
FIFA officials pay tribute to Dennis Bergkamp at Football Writers’ Association Awards ceremony
20 Jan 2025
FIFA Secretary General Mattias Gräfstrom speaks at the Portuguese Football Federation's 110th anniversary gala in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo: Federação Portuguesa de Futebol (FPF)
Secretary General
FIFA Secretary General celebrates Portuguese Football Federation’s 110th anniversary
13 Jan 2025
FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström and President and CEO of GCL, the parent company of Rock-it Cargo, Daniel Rosenthal
Commercial
FIFA announces multi-year agreement with Rock-it Cargo as Official Logistics Provider of FIFA World Cup 26™
21 Nov 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: MA Division & Regional Offices- Annual Gathering in Zurich on September 12, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Marcio Machado/FIFA)
Member Associations
Gianni Infantino welcomes FIFA’s ‘glocal’ presence at Member Associations Division workshop
16 Sept 2024
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 29: (Back Row L-R) FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström, Argentine Football Association President Claudio Fabián Tapia, Royal Spanish Football Federation General Secretary Álvaro de Miguel Casanueva, Paraguayan Football Association President Robert Harrison, FIFA Council Member and President of the Uruguayan Football Association Ignacio Alonso, (Front Row L-R) FIFA Council Member and Saudi Arabian Football Federation President Yasser Al Misehal, Saudi Arabia Minster for Sport HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, FIFA Vice-President and CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez, FIFA Council Member and Royal Moroccan Football Federation President Fouzi Lekjaa and FIFA Council Member and Portugal Football Federation President Fernando Gomes pose for a group photo along with the FIFA World Cup Winner's Trophy during the FIFA World Cup 2030 and 2034 bid handover at FIFA's Paris office on July 29, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Léo-Paul Ridet/FIFA)
Organisation
Member associations hand over bid books for 2030 and 2034 editions of the FIFA World Cup™
29 Jul 2024
BANGKOK, THAILAND - MAY 15: FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L) congratulates FIFA Secretary General Ad interim Mattias Grafström after his appointment as FIFA Secretary General during the FIFA Council Meeting at The Athenee Hotel on May 15, 2024. (Photo by Pascal Bitz/FIFA)
Secretary General
Mattias Grafström formally appointed as FIFA Secretary General
15 May 2024
BANGKOK, THAILAND - MAY 15: FIFA President Gianni Infantino with (L-R) FIFA Senior Vice-President and AFC President HE Sheikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, FIFA Secretary General ad interim Mattias Grafström, FIFA Vice-President and CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez, FIFA Vice-President and UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin and FIFA Vice-President and CAF President Patrice Motsepe during the FIFA Council Meeting at The Athenee Hotel on May 15, 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA Council
FIFA Council approves Women’s International Match Calendar 2026-2029
15 May 2024
FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura in Azerbaijan
Secretary General
FIFA Secretary General praises 'inspiring' women’s national team achievement in Azerbaijan
10 Dec 2023
VIENTIANE, LAOS - NOVEMBER 29: FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura (R) and Lao Football Federation President Viphet Sihachakr (L) during FIFA Football 4 Schools - Laos on November 29, 2023 in Vientiane, Laos. (Photo by Thananuwat Srirasant/FIFA)
Secretary General
Secretary General praises women's football development at Laos Football for Schools launch
30 Nov 2023
Secretary General
Secretary General praises federation’s football development work in Bhutan
29 Nov 2023
Isha Johansen receives African Sports Award on behalf of FIFA Secretary General in Egypt
Secretary General
FIFA Secretary General receives UCSA African Sports Award
28 Nov 2023
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - NOVEMBER 24: FIFA Football 4 Schools on November 24, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Romualdo Chua)
Secretary General
FIFA Secretary General launches Football for Schools in Philippines
24 Nov 2023
CASABLANCA, MOROCCO - NOVEMBER 17: FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura attends the Choiseul Africa Awards at Hyatt Regency on November 17, 2023 in Casablanca, Morocco. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)
Secretary General
FIFA Secretary General receives Choiseul Grand Prix award in Casablanca
18 Nov 2023
ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA - NOVEMBER 15: Secretary General of FIFA, Fatma Samoura, partakes in a group photo at a FIFA Football For Schools event on November 15, 2023 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (Luke Dray - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football for Schools
Secretary General praises "commitment to youth" as Football for Schools launches in Ethiopia
17 Nov 2023
DIRE DAWA, ETHIOPIA - NOVEMBER 16: Secretary General of FIFA, Fatma Samoura, partakes in a group photo at the launch of a FIFA Football For Schools event on November 16, 2023 in Dire Dawa, Ethiopia. (Luke Dray - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Secretary General
FIFA Secretary General pays return visit to Dire Dawa in Ethiopia
17 Nov 2023
KIGALI, RWANDA - NOVEMBER 10: Outgoing FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura, interacts with the CEO of the Africa Women Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum, Irene Ochem, on November 10, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Luke Dray - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Secretary General
FIFA Secretary General calls for investment in African football at AWIEF awards
11 Nov 2023
FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura, stands for a group photo with an all girls football team and club representavies at the Dakar Sacre Couer football training grounds during the Sport Impact Summit in Dakar on 6 November, 2023. Dakar hosted the first edition of the Sport Impact Summit a reference event at the core of the sport industry in Africa.
Secretary General
FIFA Secretary General visits Dakar Sacré-Cœur as innovative agreement is signed
9 Nov 2023
FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura, speaks at the opening of the Sport Impact Summit in Dakar on 6 November, 2023. Dakar hosted the first edition of the Sport Impact Summit a reference event at the core of the sport industry in Africa.
Secretary General
FIFA Forward creating new opportunities in Africa, Fatma Samoura tells Sport Impact Summit
7 Nov 2023
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 06: Outgoing FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura during the 2023 IWF World Leadership Conference & Gala at Detroit Marriott Hotel on October 06, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Secretary General
Fatma Samoura lauds FIFA Women’s World Cup™ success at IWF Leadership Conference
7 Oct 2023
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - OCTOBER 04: FIFA Council takes key decisions on FIFA World Cup editions in 2030 and 2034 at its meeting held by videoconference HoF, Home of FIFA on October 04, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA Council
FIFA Council takes key decisions on FIFA World Cup™ editions in 2030 and 2034
4 Oct 2023
Cookie Settings