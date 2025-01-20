Latest from Secretary General
Secretary General
FIFA Secretary General, National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner and co-chair of the Women’s Leagues Forum discuss future development of women’s game
20 Jan 2025
Secretary General
FIFA officials pay tribute to Dennis Bergkamp at Football Writers’ Association Awards ceremony
20 Jan 2025
Secretary General
FIFA Secretary General celebrates Portuguese Football Federation’s 110th anniversary
13 Jan 2025
Commercial
FIFA announces multi-year agreement with Rock-it Cargo as Official Logistics Provider of FIFA World Cup 26™
21 Nov 2024
Member Associations
Gianni Infantino welcomes FIFA’s ‘glocal’ presence at Member Associations Division workshop
16 Sept 2024
Organisation
Member associations hand over bid books for 2030 and 2034 editions of the FIFA World Cup™
29 Jul 2024
Secretary General
Mattias Grafström formally appointed as FIFA Secretary General
15 May 2024
FIFA Council
FIFA Council approves Women’s International Match Calendar 2026-2029
15 May 2024
Secretary General
FIFA Secretary General praises 'inspiring' women’s national team achievement in Azerbaijan
10 Dec 2023
Secretary General
Secretary General praises women's football development at Laos Football for Schools launch
30 Nov 2023
Secretary General
Secretary General praises federation’s football development work in Bhutan
29 Nov 2023
Secretary General
FIFA Secretary General receives UCSA African Sports Award
28 Nov 2023
Secretary General
FIFA Secretary General launches Football for Schools in Philippines
24 Nov 2023
Secretary General
FIFA Secretary General receives Choiseul Grand Prix award in Casablanca
18 Nov 2023
Football for Schools
Secretary General praises "commitment to youth" as Football for Schools launches in Ethiopia
17 Nov 2023
Secretary General
FIFA Secretary General pays return visit to Dire Dawa in Ethiopia
17 Nov 2023
Secretary General
FIFA Secretary General calls for investment in African football at AWIEF awards
11 Nov 2023
Secretary General
FIFA Secretary General visits Dakar Sacré-Cœur as innovative agreement is signed
9 Nov 2023
Secretary General
FIFA Forward creating new opportunities in Africa, Fatma Samoura tells Sport Impact Summit
7 Nov 2023
Secretary General
Fatma Samoura lauds FIFA Women’s World Cup™ success at IWF Leadership Conference
7 Oct 2023
FIFA Council
FIFA Council takes key decisions on FIFA World Cup™ editions in 2030 and 2034
4 Oct 2023
