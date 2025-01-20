FIFA President - All news and stories
President
“Incredible honour”: Gianni Infantino thanks President Donald Trump for show of support
20 Jan 2025
President
FIFA President celebrates start of FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Trophy Tour in New York City
17 Jan 2025
President
FIFA President praises Bahrain Football Association as FIFA Talent Academy milestone celebrated
16 Jan 2025
FIFA Forward
Côte d’Ivoire look to the future with state-of-the-art training centre renovation
16 Jan 2025
President
Gianni Infantino says fans can “be part of football history” as all FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ tickets go on sale
16 Jan 2025
Technical
FIFA Talent Development Scheme takes major step forward with milestone event at FIFA Talent Academy in Bahrain
16 Jan 2025
Organisation
Tickets for FIFA Club World Cup™ play-offs and final go on sale
16 Jan 2025
FIFA Club World Cup 2025™
FIFA Club World Cup™ Trophy Tour kicks off with star-studded event at the Tiffany & Co. Landmark in New York City
16 Jan 2025
President
FIFA President tells Host Cities FIFA World Cup 26™ “will lift the global mood”
14 Jan 2025
Commercial
FIFA and Netflix sign historic broadcast deal for 2027 and 2031 editions of FIFA Women’s World Cup™
20 Dec 2024
President
FIFA President welcomes growing presence of women in football stadiums in IR Iran
19 Dec 2024
Organisation
FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ ticket sales launched
19 Dec 2024
Organisation
Aitana Bonmatí and Vinícius Jr on top of the world at The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2024
17 Dec 2024
President
FIFA President signs agreement with Moroccan authorities to open FIFA Africa Office in Rabat
16 Dec 2024
President
FIFA President and Kenyan counterpart focus on football’s future in talks
16 Dec 2024
President
Gianni Infantino meets new Angolan Football Association President
16 Dec 2024
Diplomas
“We have to grow club football all over the world” - Gianni Infantino highlights need for FIFA Diploma in Club Management
16 Dec 2024
President
FIFA President looking forward to an incredible UEFA qualifying competition for FIFA World Cup 26™
13 Dec 2024
President
Gianni Infantino: FIFA World Cup 2030 and 2034 hosting rights send message of strength and unity
11 Dec 2024
President
Gianni Infantino expects “spectacular” FIFA World Cup 2034™ in Saudi Arabia
11 Dec 2024
Congress
Extraordinary FIFA Congress appoints hosts of 2030 and 2034 editions of FIFA World Cup™
11 Dec 2024
