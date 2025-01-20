FIFA President - All news and stories

WASHINGTON D.C, USA - JANUARY 18: FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives to Washington D.C. on January 18, 2025. (Photo by FIFA)
President
“Incredible honour”: Gianni Infantino thanks President Donald Trump for show of support
20 Jan 2025
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 16: FIFA President Gianni Infantino addresses the crowd at the FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Presentation at Tiffany & Co on January 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Ira L. Black - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
President
FIFA President celebrates start of FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Trophy Tour in New York City
17 Jan 2025
MANAMA, BAHRAIN - JANUARY 16: FIFA President Gianni Infantino delivers message via video during the FIFA Talent Academy Bahrain Milestone Event on January 16, 2025 in Manama, Bahrain. (Photo by Christophe Viseux - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
President
FIFA President praises Bahrain Football Association as FIFA Talent Academy milestone celebrated
16 Jan 2025
ABIDJAN, CÔTE D’IVOIRE - JANUARY 16: A cermony at the National Training Centre prior to the commencement of building on January 16, 2025 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. (Photo courtesy of Ivorian Football Federation)
FIFA Forward
Côte d’Ivoire look to the future with state-of-the-art training centre renovation
16 Jan 2025
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 05: FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks alongside The FIFA Club World Cup Trophy during the reception after the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Draw at Telemundo Studios on December 05, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
President
Gianni Infantino says fans can “be part of football history” as all FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ tickets go on sale
16 Jan 2025
FIFA Talent Academy in Bahrain
Technical
FIFA Talent Development Scheme takes major step forward with milestone event at FIFA Talent Academy in Bahrain
16 Jan 2025
Tickets for FIFA Club World Cup™ play-offs and final go on sale
Organisation
16 Jan 2025
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 16: FIFA President Gianni Infantino stands next to the FIFA Club World Cup Trophy and holds the key at the presentation at Tiffany & Co on January 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Ira L. Black - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Club World Cup 2025™
FIFA Club World Cup™ Trophy Tour kicks off with star-studded event at the Tiffany & Co. Landmark in New York City
16 Jan 2025
CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA - JANUARY 14: FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the FIFA 2026 World Cup Host Cities Workshop on January 14, 2025 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
President
FIFA President tells Host Cities FIFA World Cup 26™ “will lift the global mood”
14 Jan 2025
FIFA and Netflix sign historic broadcast deal for 2027 and 2031 editions of FIFA Women’s World Cup™
Commercial
20 Dec 2024
Thousands of women dressed in red wave flags and chant at Naqsh-e Jahan Stadium in Isfahan, Iran, on December 16, 2024. The event is a rare exception, as women are usually banned from attending stadium matches in Iran. (Photo by Hossein / Middle East Images / Middle East Images via AFP) (Photo by HOSSEIN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)
President
FIFA President welcomes growing presence of women in football stadiums in IR Iran
19 Dec 2024
FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ ticket sales launched
Organisation
FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ ticket sales launched
19 Dec 2024
The Best FIFA Football Awards 2024
Organisation
Aitana Bonmatí and Vinícius Jr on top of the world at The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2024
17 Dec 2024
RABAT, MOROCCO - DECEMBER 16: FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the CAF Awards 2024 Ceremony & FIFA Africa Office - Host Agreement Signing Ceremony on December 16, 2024 in Rabat, Morocco. (Photo by Omar Ennasri/FIFA)
President
FIFA President signs agreement with Moroccan authorities to open FIFA Africa Office in Rabat
16 Dec 2024
RABAT, MOROCCO - DECEMBER 16: FIFA President Gianni Infantino meets with Football Kenya Federation President Hussein Mohamed ahead of the CAF Awards 2024 Ceremony & FIFA Africa Office - Host Agreement Signing Ceremony on December 16, 2024 in Rabat, Morocco. (Photo by Omar Ennasri/FIFA)
President
FIFA President and Kenyan counterpart focus on football’s future in talks
16 Dec 2024
RABAT, MOROCCO - DECEMBER 16: FIFA President Gianni Infantino meets with the newly elected President of the Angolan Football Federation Fernando Alves Simoes ahead of the CAF Awards 2024 Ceremony & FIFA Africa Office - Host Agreement Signing Ceremony on December 16, 2024 in Rabat, Morocco. (Photo by FIFA)
President
Gianni Infantino meets new Angolan Football Association President
16 Dec 2024
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 14: <> on December 14, 2024 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Denis Doyle - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Diplomas
“We have to grow club football all over the world” - Gianni Infantino highlights need for FIFA Diploma in Club Management
16 Dec 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - DECEMBER 13: FIFA President Gianni Infantino and host Semra Hunter during the FIFA World Cup 2026: European Qualifier Draw at the Home of FIFA on December 13, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
FIFA President looking forward to an incredible UEFA qualifying competition for FIFA World Cup 26™
13 Dec 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - DECEMBER 11: FIFA President Gianni Infantino records piece to camera after the Extraordinary FIFA Congress 2024 at the Home of FIFA on December 11, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
Gianni Infantino: FIFA World Cup 2030 and 2034 hosting rights send message of strength and unity
11 Dec 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - DECEMBER 11: FIFA President Gianni Infantino poses with a card announcing Saudi Arabia as hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2034 after the Extraordinary FIFA Congress 2024 at the Home of FIFA on December 11, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
Gianni Infantino expects “spectacular” FIFA World Cup 2034™ in Saudi Arabia
11 Dec 2024
Extraordinary FIFA Congress appoints hosts of 2030 and 2034 editions of FIFA World Cup™
Congress
Extraordinary FIFA Congress appoints hosts of 2030 and 2034 editions of FIFA World Cup™
11 Dec 2024
