‘The world will stand still’ for FIFA World Cup 2026™ says FIFA President

Upcoming FIFA World Cup™ will be “the biggest show on the planet” says FIFA President

Investors told economic impact of tournament around USD 80 billion dollars

Brazilian FIFA World Cup winner Ronaldo says event will be “the best and most beautiful competition ever”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino told the FII PRIORITY investment Summit in Miami, United States, that the FIFA World Cup 2026™ will deliver a huge economic impact and predicted “the world will stand still” for the tournament.

Speaking to attendees at the summit, organised by the Future Investment Initiative, a non-profit run by Saudi Arabia’s main sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, Mr Infantino made clear that the FIFA World Cup, which begins on Thursday, 11 June 2026 will be a transformative event.

“The biggest show on the planet, the biggest show on Earth, the world will stand still. You know, we all learn at school that the world rotates around the sun, and so on, and then around itself. Well, during the 39 days of the FIFA World Cup, the world will stand still, and everyone will be watching and focused on football or soccer,” said the FIFA President.

The FIFA President, who was speaking shortly before U.S. President Donald Trump spoke to the gathering, reiterated the powerful economic impact that the 48-nation tournament - which will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico - will deliver.

“Sixteen fantastic host cities in these countries, that 48 teams, 48 countries will participate (in). They will play 104 matches in 39 days, which is basically the equivalent of, for the Americans in the room, 104 Super Bowls in a little bit more than one month,” he said.

The FIFA President said that, even before a ball has been kicked in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the global interest to witness this tournament from stadiums had been in the many millions, with billions are expected to engage from across the globe. "So, the world will stand still, and everyone will be focusing on what is going on in North America, 76 days from now," he said.

“It is powerful, it is important. I could tell you all that, I could speak to you as well because we are amongst investors and economists about the economic impact of the (FIFA) World Cup. It’s around USD 80 billion dollars." Mr Infantino added that the tournament would create hundreds of thousands of jobs and deliver lasting social benefits across communities.

The FIFA President was joined on stage by Brazilian FIFA Legend Ronaldo, who won the FIFA World Cup with Brazil in 1994 and 2002, who said he expected the tournament to be “the best and most beautiful competition ever”.

It is also a tournament that is close to the Brazilian legend’s heart.