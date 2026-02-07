FIFA to distribute 100,000 balls to US cities for FIFA World Cup 2026™ celebrations, Gianni Infantino announces

FIFA President tells 500 United States Conference of Mayors (USCM) members their cities will receive 200 balls for celebratory events around FIFA World Cup 2026™

Competition will be “a celebration of humanity, bringing people together in joy and football spirit,” Mr Infantino told the USCM’s Winter Meeting in Washington, D.C.

Eleven of the tournament’s 16 Host Cities are in the United States, as well as the majority of Team Base Camps

FIFA is to distribute 100,000 balls to 500 American cities to build excitement across the United States ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has announced. Speaking to delegates at the United States Conference of Mayors’ (USCM) Winter Meeting held in Washington, D.C., Mr Infantino said the cities represented by each of the 500 members would receive 200 balls each ahead of the tournament, which the US is co-hosting with Canada and Mexico. The balls can then be used in celebratory events in the build-up to the tournament, which kicks off on 11 June.

“With 48 teams, 104 matches and 16 Host Cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States, the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be a celebration of humanity, bringing people together in joy and football spirit. I was delighted to meet the mayors of the 11 US Host Cities who will welcome the world in 2026, each bringing their own unique energy to this historic event,” the FIFA President said. During the meeting, Mr Infantino met the mayors of each of the 11 US-based Host Cities for the tournament, which will be the first to feature 48 teams. Additionally, many cities beyond those where the 104 matches will be played will be used as base camps for the competing teams. Of the 64 proposed Team Base Camps currently, 50 are in the US.