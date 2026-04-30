Fan-friendly Concacaf House officially opens in Vancouver ahead of 76th FIFA Congress

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Concacaf President Vittorio Montagliani cut ceremonial ribbon to open new facility

Concacaf House celebrates the diversity and unity of the confederation’s FIFA Member Associations

Multi-activity space will be replicated in Miami and New York City

The football cultures of the diverse nations that make up North and Central America and the Caribbean were celebrated at the official opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of Concacaf House in Vancouver, Canada, a new space for football fans created ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

The facility at Jack Polle Plaza, the first of three major fan-facing activations planned for the region, was inaugurated in the presence of FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Concacaf President and FIFA Vice-President Vittorio Montagliani.

Located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, one of the 16 Host Cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and adjacent to the Vancouver Convention Centre, the hub is designed to introduce the world to the 41 members that make up Concacaf, of which 35 are also FIFA Member Associations. The space reflects the diversity and unity of a region preparing to host the expanded 48-team tournament, which will be played in Canada, Mexico and the United States from 11 June to 19 July 2026.

Concacaf House is organised across four thematic zones –inspiration, participation, discovery and celebration –to create an immersive experience for fans of all ages.

Among the featured highlights is The Kicks of Concacaf, an art installation showcasing a collection of hand-painted football boots, each a tribute to the unique footballing traditions and cultures of the individual member nations.

For those seeking a historical perspective, The Vault serves as a museum-like exhibition. It contains an extensive collection of trophies, shirts, medals and game-used memorabilia that tell the story of football across North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

The facility also encourages active participation through several interactive areas, including a ‘Skills Zone’ and a ‘Gaming Zone’.

Studio 41 is a dedicated creative area designed for younger guests and families while the Chill Zone offers refreshments, including ice cream flavours inspired by the many cultures that shape the confederation.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, FIFA President Gianni Infantino praised the initiative and the progress made by Concacaf over the last decade.

“For me, it’s a special moment and a proud moment to be here,” the FIFA President told guests.

Reflecting on the transformation of the region’s governing body, he noted that he and Mr Montagliani had shared a decade at the helm of their respective organisations.

“It was a special feeling to attend the opening of the Concacaf House in Vancouver and celebrate with Vittorio Montagliani and his family, as he completes ten years at the helm of Concacaf, leading them to incredible heights and sustained success,” he added. “We became Presidents of FIFA and Concacaf around the same time a decade ago, and I am proud to continue sharing this beautiful journey with you, dear Vittorio. The Concacaf House feels like home to all of us and the global football family will feel very welcome here in Canada as they will in Mexico and the United States, at the most-inclusive FIFA World Cup ever.”