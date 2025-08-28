Gianni Infantino set for “wonderful edition” of FIFA U-20 World Cup™ in Chile

Tournament sees “the best talents in action” and reinforces “the fundamental FIFA mission to develop football all over the world”, says the FIFA President with one month until kick-off on 27 September

2025 edition will also live up to Legends in the Making™ slogan after Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho, Paul Pogba, Alexis Sánchez and Erling Haaland shone in previous editions before global stardom

The 24 competing countries will play matches across four venues with teams and fans alike experiencing “fantastic” Chilean hospitality, Mr Infantino says

The FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025™ in Chile will reinforce “the fundamental FIFA mission to develop football all over the world” by giving some of the game’s best young talents a global stage on which to shine, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said with one month to go before the tournament kicks off.

Superstars such as Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho, Paul Pogba, Alexis Sánchez and Erling Haaland have all previously risen to global prominence at FIFA’s second-oldest tournament, and Mr Infantino said this year will be no different.

“Dear friends, in exactly one month, the ball will start rolling in Chile, in what promises to be a wonderful edition of the FIFA U-20 World Cup,” he said in a video message. “Just as important as crowning Uruguay's successor, we will see the best talents in action, which is part of the fundamental FIFA mission to develop football all over the world. It is no coincidence that the tournament's slogan is Legends in the Making™.”

The 24th edition of the FIFA U-20 World Cup™ kicks off on 27 September with the 24 competing teams, which include five former champions and one debutant, New Caledonia, all seeking to succeed Uruguay as world champions in games played in the Chilean capital, Santiago, as well as Valparaíso, Rancagua and Talca.

It is the second time the tournament has been hosted in Chile following the 1987 edition, and the fifth FIFA competition in total to be staged in the South American nation. Mr Infantino said everyone coming to the tournament would receive a warm welcome.

“Of course, Chilean hospitality is fantastic. I'd like to thank the Chilean Football Association and everyone involved for their great work in preparing this extraordinary celebration. The trophy tour will begin in early September, which will undoubtedly raise expectations even further,” said the FIFA President.

“To all of you who haven't bought your tickets yet: visit fifa.com/tickets to get yours, as this will be an unforgettable World Cup. I'm looking forward to the kick-off. A warm embrace to all of Chile, to my friend Pablo (Milad), President of the Football Federation of Chile, and to everyone who loves football in your beautiful country.”