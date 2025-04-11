Passion and flair of South American football on display at FIFA Club World Cup 2025™

Six South American clubs taking part in the tournament from 14 June to 13 July 2025

Over 312 South American players from nine countries will represent clubs from five continents

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Argentina inspired the world as they won the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

South America's importance to the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup was emphasised by Gianni Infantino as he addressed the 80th Ordinary CONMEBOL Congress. The continent will be represented by more than 300 players at the tournament in the United States from 14 July to 13 July, more than any other region, while the fans of the six South American clubs participating will bring their infectious passion to the 11 Host Cities.

"No confederation is contributing more players to this tournament than CONMEBOL, with 312 players from nine South American countries playing for clubs in five continents," the FIFA President said in a pre-recorded video address. "It's amazing. Congratulations. The world will see the passion and flair of the six South American clubs that have qualified.”

“In addition to entertaining audiences around the world, this style of football, played on the greatest stages of all, is one of the biggest drivers for the development of our sport. More than five billion people followed the last FIFA World Cup in Qatar, feeling inspired and uplifted by Argentina’s brilliant performance, and by one of the greatest finals in history, against France."

Botafogo, CR Flamengo, Fluminense FC and SE Palmeiras from Brazil and CA River Plate and CA Boca Juniors from Argentina will take part in the tournament, which will herald a new era for global club football. There are a momentous few years ahead for South America as it prepares to host the FIFA Women's World Cup™ for the first time, with Brazil staging the tournament in 2027. The continent will also host three matches – one in each of Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay – in the FIFA World Cup 2030™, hosted by Morocco, Portugal and Spain, to celebrate the Centenary of the competition, first held in Uruguay in 1930. In addition, Chile will host the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025™ from 27 September to 19 October. "The three matches of the special centennial edition of the FIFA World Cup, to be held in South America in 2030, will mark a truly exceptional milestone and I cannot wait to see it happen in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay," the FIFA President said. "The same goes for women's football, with the first FIFA Women's World Cup to be held on South American soil, to be staged in Brazil in 2027. The venues for the tournament will be announced very soon, in what promises to be an incredible competition that further highlights the strength of women's football around the world."