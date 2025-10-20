FIFA President praises “exceptional” FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™

FIFA President was in Santiago as Morocco beat Argentina

Praised Chile for being fantastic hosts during “absolutely exceptional” tournament

Congratulated Morocco on first-ever FIFA U-20 World Cup™ title

FIFA President Gianni Infantino praised Chile for the country’s hosting of the FIFA U-20 World Cup™ after witnessing Morocco defeat Argentina in the final at Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos in Santiago.

Morocco claimed their first-ever U-20 title – and Africa’s second – in front of 43,253 spectators with Mr Infantino in attendance to present the trophy to winning captain Houssam Essadak.

This tournament was the second time the FIFA U-20 World Cup has been hosted in Chile following the 1987 edition, and the fifth FIFA competition in total to be staged in the South American nation.

More than 585,000 people attended matches at the tournament which was broadcast in 218 territories. The 24 teams – representing all six confederations – included one debutant and five former champions, with a total of 52 matches played over 23 days.

“Many thanks to Chile for having organised an absolutely exceptional FIFA U-20 World Cup,” said the FIFA President. “600,000 fans watched the matches. Today the stadium here in Santiago de Chile was full as well. Such warmth, such fans, such passion!

“Thank you very much to my friend Pablo (Milad), president of the Chilean Football Association, all of Chile, all of the fans, a country of football that has shown us that once again with this fantastic FIFA U-20 World Cup.”

Morocco’s victory was notable in that it was the nation’s first appearance at the tournament in 20 years, having last appeared in the 2005 edition when they finished fourth. They became the second team from CAF to lift the trophy following Ghana’s triumph in 2009.

“Dima Maghreb! Congratulations to Morocco, world champions,” said Mr Infantino. “A big match tonight in Santiago de Chile. Morocco defeated Argentina 2-0 and won this magnificent FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile in a well-deserved manner. Well done! Congratulations!”

Mr Infantino highlighted the globalisation and competitiveness of football, with three different confederations represented in the top four places. Additionally, five of the six confederations all had multiple representatives in the knockout rounds.

“This is the globalisation of football. Morocco-Argentina in the final, this is what football is all about. Congratulations Colombia [who finished with the bronze medal]! And congratulations to France, who came fourth in this magnificent FIFA U-20 World Cup.”

The tournament was also notable for the use of Football Video Support (FVS) allowing FIFA to gain experience and insights into how the technology can support referees in international youth competitions.