FIFA President Gianni Infantino receives Titan of Freedom award

FIFA President recognised by Florida International University’s Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom

Gianni Infantino: “The FIFA World Cup will unite the world, and freedom is as well about unity”

Mr Infantino honoured for “expanding opportunity, growing participation and unifying billions”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has received the Titan of Freedom award from the prestigious Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom in Miami, United States.

Mr Infantino was honoured for his dedication and leadership of world football’s governing body, which he has transformed into a respected global organisation during his decade-long presidency.

The FIFA President has “led the world’s most beloved sport to every corner of the globe, expanding opportunity, growing participation and unifying billions under the banner of the beautiful game,” presenter Pamela Silva said at the ceremony on Saturday, 16 May.

In response, the FIFA President said upon receiving the award: “What an incredible honour it is to be here tonight at Florida International University to receive this incredible award from the Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom. Freedom of course is, as you all know, so incredibly important. It’s even more important in our world today.

“In a little bit more than three weeks, the biggest — not just sporting, but also social andcultural event — will start in Mexico, Canada and the United States,” he continued to rising applause. “The FIFA World Cup will unite the world, and freedom is as well aboutunity. It is about coming together. Our world, especially now, definitely needs reasons tocome together and to experience and stay with each other in joy and in happiness.”

Mr Infantino’s fellow laureates were the President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, businesswoman and philanthropist Maris Franca Llorens-Antognoli, Mexican TV anchor Enrique Acevedo, Cuban singer-songwriter Yotuel Romero, Spanish businessman Antonio Huertas and US Senator Bernie Moreno.

Speaking to the audience at the ‘Champion of Freedom Dinner & Celebration’, Mr Infantino said the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026™, which kicks off in Mexico City on Thursday, 11 June, would see football unite the world while altering the landscape in North America, with Canada and the United States also hosting the 48-team tournament.

“I know it’s the 250th anniversary of the United States of America, a country that hasnever been conquered so far,” he said. “This is an official warning, because for the firsttime in 250 years … you will be conquered. You will be conquered by football, by soccer, by happiness, by joy, after 11 June with the FIFA World Cup!”