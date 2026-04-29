“A transformed confederation”: FIFA President praises OFC’s commitment to football development

FIFA President Gianni Infantino addresses 32nd Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) Ordinary Congress in Vancouver, Canada

The first edition of the OFC Professional League is underway - and includes FIFA backing

New Zealand set to represent Oceania at the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026™

The Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) is a “transformed confederation” thanks to its efforts to develop football in the region and overcoming numerous challenges in the process, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in his address to the 32nd OFC Ordinary Congress in Vancouver, Canada. Recalling his trip in 2023 when he visited all 11 of the FIFA Member Associations (MAs) in Oceania, Mr Infantino thanked OFC President Lambert Maltock, outgoing OFC General Secretary Franck Castillo and the FIFA MAs in the OFC for their efforts to develop football at both grassroots and professional levels.

“The complications… the distances, even within a single country, between the different islands, the complications of travelling from one place to another, the possibility of building infrastructure where there are no, or limited, resources – these are all elements that you had to overcome to be able to organise football,” the FIFA President said. “And today, you are truly a transformed confederation. You not only have a beautiful headquarters, a great organisation, but you organise competitions from the youth level, girls, boys, to women and men at the highest level for clubs and for national teams.”

Mr Infantino said he was proud to see the inaugural edition of the OFC Professional League underway with eight clubs from seven MAs. FIFA has supported the OFC throughout the development of the league, providing strategic expertise and delivering targeted workshops focused on governance, commercial development, player registration and communications, as part of the broader objective of professionalising football across the Pacific.