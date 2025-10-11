“Friendship and unity through sports”: Prime Minister of Canada praises FIFA President’s ethos ahead of FIFA World Cup 26™

FIFA President and Prime Minister of Canada meet in Ottawa

Prime Minister Carney commends Mr Infantino’s commitment to “world’s greatest game”

“Continue to make the hearts beat of all Canadians” - President Infantino tells Canada players in dressing room speech

Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney has applauded FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s efforts to unite the world through football, as the North American country prepares to co-host the FIFA World Cup 26™ with Mexico and the United States.

Canada will stage 13 matches at the newly expanded 48-team finals, which will take place from 11 June to 19 July 2026. Toronto Stadium will host six group-stage matches, including Canada’s tournament opener on 12 June. Canada's second and third group fixtures and two competition knockout ties, meanwhile, are among the seven games that will be played at BC Place in Vancouver.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino meets Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney 02:05

“We are so excited and honoured to be co-hosting the (FIFA) World Cup with the United States and Mexico. [Mexico] President [Claudia] Sheinbaum [Pardo] lent us this special soccer [ball]. It’s a symbol of our friendship and unity, and unity through sport,” said Mr Carney, addressing President Infantino at Parliament Hill in Ottawa on 10 October, in the first meeting between the two leaders since the former Governor of the Bank of Canada and Governor of the Bank of England was elected Canada’s 24th Prime Minister in March 2025.

“And if I may say, apart from his expert management of the world’s greatest game, President Infantino has made it a priority in men’s and women’s football – ‘soccer’, we say – to build friendship and unity through sports. So, it’s a pleasure to have you here.”

Such harmony in the world’s number one sport has been on display across Canada in recent months and years, thanks in no small part to extensive FIFA support and funding. FIFA Football for Schools launched in Canada’s Northwest Territories - Prime Minister Carney’s birth province - in November 2024, while September 2025 marked the second edition of the ground-breaking Player Development Program (PDP) Championship for U-15s and U-17s amateur boys and girls in the country.

Both initiatives are considered key components in the wider strategy to bolster Canada’s local football ecosystem ahead of, and beyond, FIFA World Cup 26, which Deloitte Canada research estimates will contribute up to 3.8bn CAD in positive economic output for Canada as a host nation from June 2023 to August 2026. After touring Parliament Hill with Prime Minister Carney, the FIFA President discussed the excitement around Canada’s preparations for next summer’s showpiece event.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino meets Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney Previous 01 / 13 FIFA President Gianni Infantino presents a jersey to Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney 02 / 13 FIFA President Gianni Infantino presents a pennant to Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney 03 / 13 FIFA President Gianni Infantino talks to Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney 04 / 13 FIFA President Gianni Infantino presents a FIFA World Cup 26™ match ticket to Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney 05 / 13 FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney touring Parliament Hill 06 / 13 FIFA President Gianni Infantino smiles next to Canadian Soccer Association President Peter Augruso and CF Montréal President Joey Saputoduring during the international friendly between Canada and Australia 07 / 13 FIFA President Gianni Infantino interacts with fans at the international friendly between Canada and Australia 08 / 13 FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney arrive for the international friendly between Canada and Australia 09 / 13 FIFA President Gianni Infantino poses for a photo in the Australia dressing room following the international friendly between Canada and Australia at the Saputo Stadium in Montreal 10 / 13 FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaking to players in the Australia dressing room following the international friendly between Canada and Australia at the Saputo Stadium in Montreal 11 / 13 FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney speaking to players in the Canada dressing room following the international friendly between Canada and Australia at the Saputo Stadium in Montreal 12 / 13 FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaking to players in the Canada dressing room following the international friendly between Canada and Australia at the Saputo Stadium in Montreal 13 / 13 FIFA President Gianni Infantino is presented with a jersey by Canadian Soccer Association President Peter Augruso and Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney Next

“The first match here in Canada will be on 12 June in Toronto, and of course, Prime Minister Carney will be there. But from now until then, there is, of course, a lot to do. The FIFA Congress – the General Assembly of FIFA – will be in Vancouver on 30 April [2026]. The world will come to Vancouver. Delegates from 211 different countries – more than the UN [United Nations] – will unite,” Mr Infantino explained. “This is a little bit of an appetiser, of course, to the (FIFA) World Cup. A World Cup in which – and we agreed with the Prime Minister on that – in which the whole of Canada, the whole of the country has to participate, has to be part, has to feel being part of it, with fan zones everywhere, with celebrations everywhere, with schools being involved in programmes. So, we want the whole country to feel this World Cup. And we are working on some activities, some events in preparation of the World Cup that will create this enthusiasm.”

As part of the build-up, President Infantino and Prime Minister Carney also attended Friday’s sold-out international friendly between Canada and fellow World Cup 26 participants Australia at the Saputo Stadium in Montreal, alongside Concacaf President Vittorio Montagliani and Canadian Soccer Association President Peter Augruso. Speaking to players in the Canada dressing room following the game, which ended in a narrow 1-0 defeat, the FIFA President said: “Congratulations to all of you for what you have done, what you do, what you will do next year. You have to be proud, because what we’ve seen, even tonight, you brought, with your engagement, the public with you, the people with you. You touch their hearts.

“This is something, you know, very special. You touch the hearts of the people in Canada, you unite a country, you make the country shine all over the world, and next year you will welcome the world here in Canada, and of course in Mexico and the United States. So, continue to make the hearts beat, of all Canadians, in Canada and all over the world. I mean, they’re all proud of you, your families are proud of you. Make them even more proud.” Canada previously took part in the 1986 and 2022 editions of the FIFA World Cup, but have never gone beyond the group stage. Jesse Marsch’s team are currently positioned a record-high 26th in the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking table.