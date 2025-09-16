Opening was held on the occasion of the 125th anniversary of the Malta Football Association (MFA)

FIFA President Gianni Infantino underlined the project’s impact on inclusivity and the education of the next generation

FIFA and MFA efforts aimed at empowering grassroots as well as elite level football

Malta has celebrated becoming the latest country to officially open FIFA Arena mini-pitches as part of FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s transformative pledge to establish at least 1,000 such facilities globally.

The initiative’s ambition is to provide more playing opportunities for children in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and to foster inclusivity through football globally.

The opening of the FIFA Arena Malta, on Monday, was particularly special given it was combined with the official unveiling of the new Malta National Football Centre in Ta’ Qali and was held on the occasion of the 125th anniversary of the founding of the Malta Football Association (MFA).

Malta unveils new FIFA Arena mini-pitch and National Football Centre amid anniversary celebrations 02:21

The celebratory events took place in the presence of the FIFA President, the President of the Malta Football Association Björn Vassallo and Malta’s Prime Minister, Robert Abela, among many local and international dignitaries.

The FIFA Arena Malta is the first facility to be part of the roll-out of the FIFA Arena initiative following an initial pilot phase involving 11 member associations.

Announced by the FIFA President during the International Summit on Sports for Sustainable Development in Paris in July 2024, the FIFA Arena project is a response to the pledge to prioritise underserved communities and schools. The aim is to provide safe, accessible spaces for children to play, learn, and grow—using football as a catalyst for inclusion, education, and positive change.

Speaking at the FIFA Arena opening ceremony, the FIFA President underlined the project’s impact on the education of the next generation.

“FIFA places youth at the heart of the development of football, and the launch of the FIFA Arena in Malta will help change the lives of children, providing a safe space in which to learn, play and grow. The vision of FIFA Arena globally is to positively engage millions of young girls and boys around the world, fostering inclusion and using football as a powerful tool for social change,” he said.

Also present at the unveiling were FIFA Legends Fabio Cannavaro and Christian Vieri, Minister for Education, Sport, Youth, Research and Innovation Dr Clifton Grima, Parliamentary Secretary for Public Works Omar Farrugia, Maria Regina College Primary Head of School Victoria Spiteri, and St Paul's Bay Mayor Censu Galea.

“Grassroots have always been on top of our agenda, and in recent years the Malta FA has invested millions in developing and upgrading member clubs’ infrastructure. But this project goes beyond the normal training session at any football club. This safe place will give the opportunity to many children to play football and above all, participate, integrate, and put down barriers,” said MFA President Vassallo.

“This inclusive school with students from over 50 different countries, is an example of how diverse ethnic backgrounds and cultures can mix together, leaving a positive impact on the learning environment,” he added.

The choice of St Paul’s Bay Primary School as the site for the FIFA Arena Malta is a strong example of the transformative goals of the initiative. Part of Maria Regina College, the school caters to around 700 students representing 51 different nationalities, reflecting Malta’s vibrant diversity. The new mini-pitch will be open not only to pupils, but also to organisations supporting people with special needs, entities working with migrants, and community groups dedicated to promoting inclusion.

The FIFA Arena will also act as a training hub for the FIFA Football for Schools Programme, enabling workshops and capacity-building for physical education teachers and coaches from the wider community.

“We chose this school because there are many nationalities in this school who work together as one team, who work together as a community. And that in itself is definitely a strong message that when there is unity, that when there is teamwork, important results can be achieved and the fact that today we are inaugurating this project, which will be here for the youths of our communities, is something which fills my heart with joy,” said Mr Grima.

“I am grateful to the MFA, everyone at St Paul’s Bay Primary School and the Maria Regina College, as well as all local stakeholders who are partnering with us to provide hope and put smiles on the faces of young people,” added President Infantino.

Each FIFA Arena mini-pitch is built with sustainability in mind. Local contractors install specialist synthetic turf and perimeter fencing, while FIFA delivers the pitch system and provides training, guidance, and tools for ongoing maintenance. A revenue-generating booking system ensures that funds are reinvested into upkeep and expansion, creating a sustainable cycle for facility improvement.

The project’s second phase will see the repurposing of shipping containers to create community hubs, storage, dressing rooms, and offices, alongside the installation of solar floodlights to extend playing hours and promote environmentally responsible energy use.

The occasion also saw the formal inauguration of the National Football Centre in Ta’ Qali, situated in the same complex as the national stadium and MFA headquarters. Co-funded by the MFA and the National Development and Social Fund, the state-of-the-art centre will serve as the technical heart of Maltese football.

It boasts a Category 1 stadium, medical and sports science facilities, player relaxation areas, administrative offices, and conference halls—all designed to elevate the standard of football and sports tourism in Malta.

All national team operations and logistics will now be managed from the new building, consolidating Malta’s technical sector under one roof and providing a platform for elite player and coach development.

“The story of football in Malta echoes the story of Malta as a nation, a small country establishing itself amongst the nations of Europe and the world, punching way above its weight, driven by passion, fiercely committed, fiercely competitive and, of course, fiercely proud,” said Prime Minister Abela.

“What better way to mark the first 125 years of the Malta Football Association could there be than equipping our national games with the facilities that it truly needs to be able to remain competitive for the future?

“Yes, the centre is about ensuring our national team has the best possible backup – but even more than that. It is about opening up opportunities for more Maltese to get involved in the game because I know just how powerful the sense of involvement is, and inclusion that comes from being part of a team,” he added.

Founded in 1900, the Malta Football Association is one of the oldest member associations in world football. A member of FIFA since 1960, Malta has a proud tradition of resilience and ambition.

The opening of the FIFA Arena Malta and the National Football Centre signals a new chapter in this journey—one defined by inclusion, opportunity and sustainable progress. By investing in youth, education, and community, Malta and FIFA are working hand in hand to ensure that football continues to inspire, unite and empower generations to come.