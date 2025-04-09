Local solidarity to the fore in Nashville during FIFA Club World Cup™ visit

Gianni Infantino gives details of the legacy fund during a visit to Nashville

FIFA President expresses condolences to those affected by recent floods

The Music City will host three group stage matches during FIFA Club World Cup

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has visited Nashville, United States, where he expressed his condolences to those affected by recent flooding in the area and announced plans to use the FIFA Club World Cup legacy fund to build mini-pitches for young people in the cities that host the competition.

The Music City will host three group stage matches and Mr Infantino’s tour included visits to both the training facilities for Major League Soccer (MLS) team Nashville SC and GEODIS Park, the largest purpose-built soccer stadium in the country, where the games will be played.

Accompanied on the tour by FIFA Senior Football Advisor Youri Djorkaeff, FIFA World Cup™ winner with France in 1998, and Chief Football Officer Jill Ellis, FIFA Women’s World Cup™-winning coach with the United States in 2015 and 2019, the FIFA President met the Mayor of Nashville, Freddie O’Connell, the Nashville SC Vice Chair Ian Ayre, the Nashville SC squad and coach B.J. Callaghan. He also took an impromptu walk down Broadway, a main downtown thoroughfare, and answered questions from local media.

The merit-based 32-team FIFA Club World Cup, to be played from 14 June to 13 July 2025, will be the biggest and most inclusive global club competition ever staged, giving the winners the right to be called the official FIFA club world champions.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino visits Nashville 00:57

Speaking about the legacy fund, Mr Infantino said: "For FIFA, of course, legacy is extremely, extremely important. And as a matter of fact, these days we are creating a FIFA Foundation USA. But of course, on top of that, we are also leaving a legacy to each and every one of the 11 host cities.

"To do what? Well, to build some mini pitches in areas where they are most needed and also to have activities for children, for girls and boys in these areas on these pitches to make them [spend] some good time and enjoy soccer in the host cities of the FIFA Club World Cup. One million (American) dollars per city."

Nashville's first match will be on 20 June when Espérance Sportive de Tunis, one of the most successful clubs in Africa, face a Concacaf team to be determined. On 24 June, Auckland City FC of New Zealand, the most successful team in OFC Champions League history, meet South American giants CA Boca Juniors of Argentina. Two days later, Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia, one of the most decorated clubs in Asia, meet the reigning Concacaf champions CF Pachuca of Mexico.

"We love Nashville already. We love the people here," said Mr Infantino, expressing his admiration for GEODIS Park. "We love the fact that it has become a true soccer city with a great soccer stadium. I love it. It's really the style that is special for soccer, with these deep places where even from the seat on top, you can see and feel the energy of the game.”

Hosting the tournament would give football in Nashville even more momentum, he added. "This is the basis – the stadium, the facilities – the basis to create top, top, top professional soccer. And top professional soccer is, you know, is huge globally, so to have it here in town, I think, is something unique. It has been growing and I think it will grow exponentially from now on."

The Mayor of Nashville said soccer had changed beyond recognition in the city. “This is a place where the landscape of soccer, like our city, has changed so much in a single generation. We’re building new enthusiasts and passionate supporters,” Freddie O’Connell said.

Nashville SC Vice Chair Ian Ayre said it was a great moment for GEODIS Park, which opened in May 2022. “There is no greater test of whether it’s a world-class venue than having the (FIFA) Club World Cup being here, in Nashville. I think it’s a huge achievement for the city,” he said. “It really is truly an incredible footballing venue. I think – as Nashville always does – it will bring truly great hospitality. That’s something that Nashville does so well. And you’ll also see outstanding support for the beautiful game of football.”