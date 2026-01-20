Hungarian Football Federation celebrates 125th anniversary

Hungarian Football Federation (MLSZ) was founded on 19 January 1901

Football family gathers to pay tribute to great achievements of the past

FIFA President praises role of pioneering Hungarian coaches around the world

The Hungarian Football Federation (MLSZ) celebrated the 125th anniversary of its founding with a gala dinner in Budapest on Monday, attended by FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Hungary has a rich history in the world game having won three Olympic gold medals (1952, 1964 and 1968) and reached two FIFA World Cup™ finals, finishing runners-up at France 1938 and Switzerland 1954.

Former players and coaches along with sports officials and government ministers gathered with the broader football family in Hungary to celebrate the anniversary in style and to commit to future success for the national game.

The great players and achievements of the ‘Golden Team’ of the 1950s, which featured the legendary Ferenc Puskás, were recalled in speeches by UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin and MLSZ President Sándor Csányi, while Mr Infantino said they are remembered as one of the finest teams of all time.

“There are, maybe, three national teams that people all over the world, all over the world – from Vanuatu to Namibia, to Guatemala, everywhere – remember, even if they did not win a (FIFA) World Cup,” said the FIFA President.

“It’s the Brazil of Zico 1982, the Netherlands of (Johan) Cruyff 1974, and the Hungary of Puskás 1954. And many people remember more this team than many of the (FIFA) World Cup winners… and this says, really, a lot,” he added.

FIFA’s annual award for the best goal in world football is named after Puskás, who began his career with Honvéd and later starred for Real Madrid.

Tribute was also paid to the role of pioneering Hungarian coaches who travelled the world to spread the revolutionary tactics and techniques of the great Hungarian teams.

“Great coaches all over the world – South America, Africa, Asia... you name it. Everywhere,” said Mr Infantino, who said the role of those coaches was evident across the globe.

“When I travel the world – I believe, in around 180 countries around the world – and, of course, wherever I go, I visit the local football museum, and everywhere, you can find a Hungarian coach who was coaching there in the ’60s, in the ’70s, in the ’80s,” the FIFA President said.

“Hungary brought the style of play, the game, with these great coaches all over the world. And for this, FIFA, myself and everyone who loves football is very, very grateful to Hungary. Great players, great coaches,” he added.

MLSZ President Csányi, who is also a FIFA Vice President, noted the federation’s work in turning Hungarian football around in the past decade and a half.

“Hungarian football stagnated in the 1980s. After nearly two decades of decline, thanks to the efforts of the past 15 years, we can say that we are on the rise again,” he said, adding how the senior men’s national team had qualified for the last three European Championships before stating his pride in investments made in facilities which have resulted in a rise in participation.

“We also consider it a great achievement that, thanks to developments in recent years, Hungarian amateur and professional football now has one of the best infrastructures in the world. Over the past decade and a half, we have built 1,600 pitches and renovated 3,800 pitches in collaboration with sports organisations,” he said.

“The number of registered footballers has more than tripled to 300,000. In 2010, 27,000 children aged between five and 14 had access to sports facilities, compared to more than 140,000 today,” he said.

Mr Infantino also praised the work of President Csányi and the support of the Hungarian government, saying: “Sándor is definitely bringing you back on the winner’s path. We have here some great legends of Hungarian football, who made the hearts of Hungarian people beat so many times.”